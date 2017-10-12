エディション:
Photos of the week

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tomasa Mozo, 69, a housewife, looks up at the roof as she poses for a portrait inside the ruins of her house after an earthquake in San Jose Platanar, at the epicentre zone, Mexico, September 28, 2017. The house was badly damaged but with the help of her family Mozo rescued some furniture. She lives in another room of her house and hopes to repair the damage as soon as possible. "I'm afraid to go out, I can not sleep," Mozo said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Workers board up a broken window at the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip, in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fixes his hair using a broken mirror at the frontline in Raqqa, Syria October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, lies on the ground after he was hit by a police truck during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Local residents walk in a river after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman clings to the body of Nasrullah Mir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces in the Hajin area of Bandipora district, Kashmir, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Disneyland is seen as wildfires rage in Anaheim, California, October 9, 2017. INSTAGRAM /@KENNYA.BOULTER/Kennya Boulter via REUTERS

Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov presents a Turkmen shepherd dog, locally known as Alabai, to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Sochi, Russia October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman comforts her husband suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International in Kutupalong camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A passenger plane, with a full harvest moon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The contents of a damaged home can be seen as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Maria near the town of Comerio, Puerto Rico, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thousands of wading birds form a murmuration as they fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tide at The Wash estuary, near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Amina Khatun, a 30-year-old Rohingya refugee who fled with her family from Myanmar a day before, cries after she, along with thousands of newly arrived refugees, spent a night by the road between refugee camps near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 10, 2017. Amina said her village in Buthidaung region was attacked by Myanmar military and burnt down, and that she didn't eat anything for the past three days. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

President Donald Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the South Lawn before their meeting about the NAFTA trade agreement at the White House in Washington, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Syrian Army soldiers stand near police headquarters in central Damascus, Syria October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Snow-covered trees are seen at Lake Koenigssee, Germany October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

An aviator waits for a boarding ramp as President Donald Trump arrives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Alfredo Martinez, a mail man for the U.S. Postal Service, delivers the mail at an area damaged by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A hill is silhouetted by flames during the Nuns Fire in Kenwood, California, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

