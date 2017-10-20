Photos of the week
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian cimore
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowmore
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired bymore
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward sits on the court after injuring his ankle during the first half againstmore
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the floodgates after a heavy rainfall caused by a tromore
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlmore
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White Hmore
A dog and wild boar fight during a contest, known locally as 'adu bagong' (boar fighting), in Cikawao village more
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against a second five-year term for Chinese President Xmore
A French CRS riot policewoman faces French steel workers from the French CGT trade union during a demonstratiomore
A burnt house is seen following a forest fire in Vila Nova, near Vouzela, Portugal, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/more
People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international more
A foot of a newborn Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bmore
Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar October 19, 2017 . REUTmore
Iraqi boys gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members advancing in military vehicles in more
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during Diwali, or Deepavali, festival at a Hindu temple in more
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin attends the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communismore
A man displays a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on his phone in Tehran, Iran October 13, 2017. Nazaninmore
Firefighters battle a wildfire near Santa Rosa, California, October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Forensic experts walk in a field after a powerful bomb blew up a car (foreground) and killed investigative joumore
