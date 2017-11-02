エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 11月 3日 04:10 JST

Photos of the week

People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 Wednesday
Descendants of soldiers from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) take part in a dress rehearsal of a re-enactment of the famous World War One cavalry charge known as the "Battle of Beersheba", when ANZAC soldiers conquered Turkish forces and helped the British capture the Holy Land in 1917, in Beersheba, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
A remote-controlled witch flies over a southern California neighborhood after sunset on Halloween night in Encinitas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 Wednesday
A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Pro-unity supporters take part in a demonstration in central Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 10月 29日 Sunday
Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street a day after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along the Hudson River in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
People gather around bodies of Palestinians killed in a tunnel near the border between Israel and central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
A replica equestrian statue of King Edward VII is nudged into position by Jon McCurley of art duo Life Of A Craphead, allowing it to float down the Don River during a performance in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
Youths train along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
Ishetu Kinfe, 59, a mechanic, poses next to his 1965 model Volkswagen Beetle car at a garage in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He has driven the car for 19 years. "I can drive it anywhere because it is strong, easy to maintain and affordable", Kinfe said. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit. Hanahentzen said: "When I saw the #MeToo hashtag I was just coming to terms with my sexual assault. It happened when I was in middle school by one of my teachers. It took me a while to come forward with what had happened to me and then when I went to the administration I was told I didn't have enough evidence to prove anything and I should just keep quiet about it because I and the school could be sued for slander if I went public with my experience. It was really silencing because when I was being assaulted it was that stereotypical line of "let's keep this between me and you." And then when I found the courage to come out with out I was told again "let's keep this quiet." So for me too, it was a way to have a voice and it was a way for me to see that I'm not the only one that has gone through this and that women all around the world have all experienced the same thing. It was really unifying." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
The group Colla els Capgrossos de Mataro form a human tower called 'Castell' during the All Saints Day in Vilafranca del Penedes town, near Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
A visitor wearing a T-Rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con in east London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
Residents who returned from evacuation centers walk past a bullet-ridden house believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their attack on the region, in Basak, Malutlut district in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 10月 29日 Sunday
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 Wednesday
President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a hearing in the first charges stemming from a special counsel investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
A Rohingya refugee woman holds her baby as she walks after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
