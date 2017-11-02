Photos of the week
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi, Kenya. REUmore
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in more
Descendants of soldiers from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) take part in a dress rehearsal more
A remote-controlled witch flies over a southern California neighborhood after sunset on Halloween night in Encmore
A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women'smore
Pro-unity supporters take part in a demonstration in central Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims outside a police barricade on the bike path next more
People gather around bodies of Palestinians killed in a tunnel near the border between Israel and central Gazamore
A replica equestrian statue of King Edward VII is nudged into position by Jon McCurley of art duo Life Of A Crmore
Youths train along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continmore
Ishetu Kinfe, 59, a mechanic, poses next to his 1965 model Volkswagen Beetle car at a garage in Addis Ababa, Emore
Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit. Hanahentzen said: "When I saw the #MeToo hasmore
The group Colla els Capgrossos de Mataro form a human tower called 'Castell' during the All Saints Day in Vilamore
A visitor wearing a T-Rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con in east London. REUTERS/Peter more
Residents who returned from evacuation centers walk past a bullet-ridden house believed to have been rented bymore
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest more
President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a hearing in the firmore
A Rohingya refugee woman holds her baby as she walks after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar bomore
