エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 11月 11日 05:15 JST

Photos of the week

A snow-covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A snow-covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfesmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A snow-covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
1 / 20
White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Donald Trump sits in his car after being grounded from an attempt to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the truce village of Panmunjom dividing North Korea and South Korea, at a U.S. military post in Seoul, South Korea, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Donald Trump sits in his car after being grounded more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Donald Trump sits in his car after being grounded from an attempt to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the truce village of Panmunjom dividing North Korea and South Korea, at a U.S. military post in Seoul, South Korea, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 20
A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag as he attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Sanaa, Yemen November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag as he attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Samore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag as he attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Sanaa, Yemen November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
3 / 20
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 5日 Sunday
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 20
A law enforcement officer enters the First Baptist Church, the site of a mass shooting, in Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A law enforcement officer enters the First Baptist Church, the site of a mass shooting, in Sutherland Springs,more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
A law enforcement officer enters the First Baptist Church, the site of a mass shooting, in Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
5 / 20
The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 Monday
The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 20
President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 5日 Sunday
President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 20
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 20
Bowe Bergdahl, who was demoted and dishonourably discharged from the U.S. Army for abandoning his post in Afghanistan, drives away from the courthouse at the conclusion of his court martial at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Bowe Bergdahl, who was demoted and dishonourably discharged from the U.S. Army for abandoning his post in Afghmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 4日 Saturday
Bowe Bergdahl, who was demoted and dishonourably discharged from the U.S. Army for abandoning his post in Afghanistan, drives away from the courthouse at the conclusion of his court martial at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
9 / 20
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands after making joint statements at the Greamore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 9日 Thursday
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 20
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, practices a Moranbong Band dance with other members in Tokyo, Japan October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, practicemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, practices a Moranbong Band dance with other members in Tokyo, Japan October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
11 / 20
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya November 6, more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
12 / 20
A man walks over a natural bridge at Butler Wash in Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding, Utah, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

A man walks over a natural bridge at Butler Wash in Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding, Utah, October more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 4日 Saturday
A man walks over a natural bridge at Butler Wash in Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding, Utah, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Close
13 / 20
Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in the memory of those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in La Vernia, Texas, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in the memory ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in the memory of those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in La Vernia, Texas, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
14 / 20
Police officers detain a participant of a Russian nationalist march on National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia November 4, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Police officers detain a participant of a Russian nationalist march on National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia Nomore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 4日 Saturday
Police officers detain a participant of a Russian nationalist march on National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia November 4, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 20
Tottenham's Mousa Dembele is seen in action against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Tottenham's Mousa Dembele is seen in action against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Novemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 Monday
Tottenham's Mousa Dembele is seen in action against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
16 / 20
Riot police run past an excavator during a demonstration against open-cast brown coal mining in Garzweiler, northwest of Cologne, Germany, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Riot police run past an excavator during a demonstration against open-cast brown coal mining in Garzweiler, nomore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 Monday
Riot police run past an excavator during a demonstration against open-cast brown coal mining in Garzweiler, northwest of Cologne, Germany, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
17 / 20
Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Arachnid Collection, looks at giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), covering sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Arachnid Collection, looks at giant spider webs, spunmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Arachnid Collection, looks at giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), covering sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
18 / 20
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) advance towards the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) advance towards the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq November 3, 2017. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) advance towards the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 20
Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India, November 2more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

1:35am JST
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 10日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 8日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 7日

その他のスライドショー

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

Dogs of the world

Dogs of the world

Canine capers at the World Dog Show in Leipzig, Germany.

Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

India plans to spray water over its capital New Delhi to combat toxic smog that has triggered a pollution emergency.

Desperate Rohingya flee on flimsy raft

Desperate Rohingya flee on flimsy raft

Rohingya Muslims make their escape from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Aftermath of the Texas shooting

Aftermath of the Texas shooting

Workers repair and paint the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas as the pastor considers demolishing the building and putting a memorial in its place, a Southern Baptist Convention official said.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング