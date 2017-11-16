エディション:
Photos of the week

People pray in the First Baptist Church where 26 people were killed in a shooting attack, as the church was opened to the public as a memorial to those killed, in Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 Monday
People pray in the First Baptist Church where 26 people were killed in a shooting attack, as the church was opened to the public as a memorial to those killed, in Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 Monday
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are reflected in a mirror while visiting the Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery at Istra, outside Moscow, Russia November 15, 2017. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are reflected in a mirror while visiting the Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery at Istra, outside Moscow, Russia November 15, 2017. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS
A Rohingya boy gets a haircut at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A Rohingya boy gets a haircut at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 Friday
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A dead whale is seen on the shore of Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
A dead whale is seen on the shore of Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A 3D mask and an iPhone X are seen during a demonstration of recognition ID at the office of Bkav, a Vietnamese cybersecurity firm in Hanoi, Vietnam November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
A 3D mask and an iPhone X are seen during a demonstration of recognition ID at the office of Bkav, a Vietnamese cybersecurity firm in Hanoi, Vietnam November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kham
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 Saturday
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 Monday
Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Italy players look dejected after they failed to qualify for the World Cup in a match against Sweden, in Milan, Italy, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
Italy players look dejected after they failed to qualify for the World Cup in a match against Sweden, in Milan, Italy, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad holds a Barbie doll made in her likeness as she attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad holds a Barbie doll made in her likeness as she attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Donald Trump attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit gala dinner in Manila, Philippines November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 11月 12日 Sunday
President Donald Trump attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit gala dinner in Manila, Philippines November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 Monday
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
President Donald Trump is reflected in the fuselage as he boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump is reflected in the fuselage as he boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A destroyed car is stuck at the entrance of a house following flash floods that hit areas west of Athens killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
A destroyed car is stuck at the entrance of a house following flash floods that hit areas west of Athens killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
An Israeli soldier from the navy jumps into the water as he takes part in a drill practicing the defense of Israel's borders, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Ashdod, southern Israel November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
An Israeli soldier from the navy jumps into the water as he takes part in a drill practicing the defense of Israel's borders, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Ashdod, southern Israel November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Dmitry Ushakov and Andrey Yudin of Russia compete in the men's synchronized trampoline final at the 32nd FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 11月 12日 Sunday
Dmitry Ushakov and Andrey Yudin of Russia compete in the men's synchronized trampoline final at the 32nd FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Soldiers are seen on an armoured vehicle outside parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
Soldiers are seen on an armoured vehicle outside parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman plays with her three dogs at the beach after sunset in Del Mar, California, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 11月 9日 Thursday
A woman plays with her three dogs at the beach after sunset in Del Mar, California, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
