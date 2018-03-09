Photos of the week
Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage at the...more
Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at a plot where police kept seized vehicles in Tegucigalpa,...more
A woman daubed in colors kisses her monkey during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 2, 2018....more
A member of the Traditionalist Workers Party does a salute outside of a Richard Spencer speech on the campus...more
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships...more
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water cannon is activated during a protest against the detention of...more
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, Syria, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative...more
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's...more
Najin (L) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol...more
Jennifer Lawrence wears Christian Dior on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 4,...more
A participant wearing a motorcycle helmet is sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers'...more
A sailor drinks, as he guards among aircraft, aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, after it...more
A man walks with his dog through a forest during a foggy morning in Bern, Switzerland, March 4, 2018....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chung Eui-yong, who is leading a special South Korean...more
A boy stands as an aid convoy from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma,...more
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's...more
The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned...more
A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man runs through the snow with his husky dog at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland, February 28, 2018....more
