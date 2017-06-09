エディション:
Photos of the week

President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A U.S. border patrol agent patrols a trail along the Rio Grande river at the border between United States and Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
A U.S. border patrol agent patrols a trail along the Rio Grande river at the border between United States and Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy looks as he is being rushed to a hospital after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-government fighters and Houthi fighters in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 Saturday
A boy looks as he is being rushed to a hospital after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-government fighters and Houthi fighters in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Riot security forces catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Riot security forces catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district in Iraq June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district in Iraq June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 Sunday
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A college graduate holds flowers and a balloon while attending Iftar, a meal Muslims eat after sunset during Ramadan, outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 Saturday
A college graduate holds flowers and a balloon while attending Iftar, a meal Muslims eat after sunset during Ramadan, outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A woman shouts slogans at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
A woman shouts slogans at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New York, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New York, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
LED lights glow from a cluster of 10 hydroponic climate controlled farms housed in repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the "Square Roots" farming program are growing and selling a variety of organic greens in the parking lot of a former Pfizer factory in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City, on May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
LED lights glow from a cluster of 10 hydroponic climate controlled farms housed in repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the "Square Roots" farming program are growing and selling a variety of organic greens in the parking lot of a former Pfizer factory in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City, on May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching the Agricultural and Livestock Plan 2017/2018, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching the Agricultural and Livestock Plan 2017/2018, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The Soyuz MS-03 capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thomas Pesquet of France is silhouetted against the sun as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 Saturday
The Soyuz MS-03 capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thomas Pesquet of France is silhouetted against the sun as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former United States President Barack Obama at a restaurant during Obama's visit to address the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 5, 2017. Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former United States President Barack Obama at a restaurant during Obama's visit to address the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 5, 2017. Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Participants of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) gather near an electronic screen showing Russian President Vladimir Putin, who speaks during a session of the forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
Participants of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) gather near an electronic screen showing Russian President Vladimir Putin, who speaks during a session of the forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Andrea Constand walks from the courtroom after testifying at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Andrea Constand walks from the courtroom after testifying at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
