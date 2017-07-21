Photos of the week
Giovanni Tocci of Italy competes in the 1m Springboard Diving at the FINA World Championship in Budapest, Hungmore
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America prodmore
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the traditional Bastille Day more
Britain's Prince George arrives with his parents at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensmore
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Chammore
A girl rests on a rickshaw (parked along a street in Karachi Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negermore
A child seen with an open heart surgery scar cries while holding an empty tear gas canister, which was earliermore
A firefighting truck is seen parked along a firebreak beneath a burning ridge during the Detwiler fire in Marimore
An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's more
Wes Gerwien, 28, looks out a window of his family home that was covered in fire retardant in Cache Creek, Britmore
A sand-covered loincloth, or mawashi, worn by a sumo wrestler is seen during a training session at Ganjoji Yakmore
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque in more
An all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in the first international robot Olympics in Washington.more
Khim Hang, 74, sits at her bedroom with a cow which she believes is her reborn husband in Kratie province, Cammore
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festivamore
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. Picture taken usimore
Paratroopers of NATO armies take part in "Swift Response 2017" military drill, a part of "Saber Guardian 2017"more
Zhao Yuqing waits for a Spring Festival ritual hosted by Wang Quanming's family to begin in the early morning,more
Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the Wimbledon trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Croatiamore
