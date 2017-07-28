エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 29日 04:30 JST

Photos of the week

A British Airways airplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A British Airways airplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 23, 20more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
A British Airways airplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
1 / 20
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
2 / 20
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the townmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
3 / 20
President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel Namore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 20
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known tmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 20
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church, where she has taken sanctuary while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church, where she has taken samore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church, where she has taken sanctuary while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London, Britain, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Finalmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London, Britain, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
7 / 20
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 20
A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's Presidmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
9 / 20
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via REUTERS

People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congrmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
A worker carries a cow's head at a slaughterhouse in Peshawar, Pakistan July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A worker carries a cow's head at a slaughterhouse in Peshawar, Pakistan July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
A worker carries a cow's head at a slaughterhouse in Peshawar, Pakistan July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
11 / 20
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetskmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
12 / 20
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the ymore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
13 / 20
A man carries a wounded boy on his back in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries a wounded boy on his back in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria July 25, 2017. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
A man carries a wounded boy on his back in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 20
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 20, 201more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 22日 Saturday
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
15 / 20
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing, China July 27, 2017. "Jinsha River", the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long march in Tibetan area in 1935, will have its premiere as the country marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing, China July 27, 2017. "Jinsha River", the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long march in Tibetan area in 1935, will have its premiere as the country marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 20
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, which is celebrated by worshipping snakes to honor the serpent god, inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu fmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, which is celebrated by worshipping snakes to honor the serpent god, inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
17 / 20
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border, July 25, 2017. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
18 / 20
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
19 / 20
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco,more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 07月 28日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 07月 28日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 07月 27日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 07月 26日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング