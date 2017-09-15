Photos of the week
Ammar Hammasho from Syria, who lives in Cyprus, kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinomore
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying the crew of crew Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the the U.S., and Alexandmore
A Rohingya refugee man pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border bymore
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen on a beach on Salamina island, Greemore
Mechanic Sebastian Ramirez pours new oil into a truck that was flooded by tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Temore
Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Mmore
A few droplets of blood stain Pope Francis' white tunic from a bruise around his left eye and eyebrow caused bmore
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident walks on the debris of a house destroyed in an earthquake that struck off the southern coast of Mexmore
Coby Cochran, (L) and her daughter Elizabeth Thomas, 2, receive a visit in their FEMA provided hotel room frommore
Officials unveil Olympic rings to celebrate the IOC official announcement that Paris won the 2024 Olynpic bid more
Maritza Garrido Lecca, a ballet dancer who hid Abimael Guzman, former leader of Shining Path in her apartment more
Thousands of participants wear green t-shirts provided by the National Catalan Assembly (ANC) during a rally omore
The son of a wildcat gold miner, or garimpeiro, wears his father's shoes and helmet, inside a village bar of wmore
A man sits on a life guard tower as the wind blows at the beach in advance of Hurricane Irma's expected arrivamore
People stand in the Empty Sky memorial while looking toward lower Manhattan on the 16th anniversary of the Sepmore
Specialist Cerelai Spencer from Spring Lake, North Carolina, reads her bible while waiting for her unit from tmore
A Syrian woman removes the niqab as she arrives with her family at the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) check pomore
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organisations at Balukhali makeshiftmore
A boat is seen after being blown from the dock into the marsh after Hurricane Irma passed through in St Marys,more
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.