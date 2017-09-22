Photos of the week
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the kmore
Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquakmore
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by Nmore
President Donald Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White Housemore
A damaged boat is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key,. Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Elizabeth Moss poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding more
Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not guilty verdict in more
President Donald Trump participates in a session on reforming the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New Yormore
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles and winks at someone she recognizes as she takes the stamore
Students pray during a ceremony to mark International Peace Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week more
Pigeons bathe in a fountain in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Jet fighters releases flares during the Zapad 2017 war games at a range near the town of Borisov, Belarus. REUmore
Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Condesmore
A disaster management officer walks towards a brush fire as other firefighters (not pictured) attempt to extinmore
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi walks off the stage after delivering a speech to the nation over Rakhmore
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen next to sunbeds and folded umbrellamore
