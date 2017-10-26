Photos of the week
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in a damaged shop, in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governmore
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglomore
President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the premore
Tourist guide Daniel Hernandez, 26, sits on his Russian-made car as he speaks to his girlfriend who lives in Bmore
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killemore
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Scotland, Ocmore
A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it to police during more
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, spmore
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rommore
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, performs during the Olympic flame lighting cmore
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger centmore
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin are seen during the closing session more
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to itmore
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of Nortmore
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September,more
Migrating great white pelicans rest as they are fed as part of an Israeli Agriculture Ministry-funded project more
The top of five of President Donald Trump's eight border wall prototypes are shown near completion along U.S.-more
Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' more
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinmore
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the more
Marawi all but destroyed
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a...
Royal cremation for Thai king
King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, will be cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.
Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show
Forward-looking vehicle concepts and designs from the Tokyo Motor Show.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Marawi all but destroyed
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.
Royal cremation for Thai king
King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, will be cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.
Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show
Forward-looking vehicle concepts and designs from the Tokyo Motor Show.
