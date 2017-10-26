Photos of the week

Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' more

Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain October 23, 2017. The weekend, which began October 22, involves rituals for new students, culminating in a foam fight on Monday morning. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

