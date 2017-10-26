エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 10月 27日 06:25 JST

Photos of the week

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in a damaged shop, in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governorate, Syria October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in a damaged shop, in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 Tuesday
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in a damaged shop, in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governorate, Syria October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 20
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglomore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 Saturday
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 20
President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the premore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 20
Tourist guide Daniel Hernandez, 26, sits on his Russian-made car as he speaks to his girlfriend who lives in Britain, at an internet hotspot in Havana, Cuba, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tourist guide Daniel Hernandez, 26, sits on his Russian-made car as he speaks to his girlfriend who lives in Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 Monday
Tourist guide Daniel Hernandez, 26, sits on his Russian-made car as he speaks to his girlfriend who lives in Britain, at an internet hotspot in Havana, Cuba, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 20
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
5 / 20
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Scotland, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Scotland, Ocmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Scotland, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
6 / 20
A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it to police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it to police during more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it to police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 20
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, spmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
8 / 20
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rommore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
9 / 20
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, performs during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in Ancient Olympia, Olympia, Greece, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, performs during the Olympic flame lighting cmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 Tuesday
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, performs during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in Ancient Olympia, Olympia, Greece, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 20
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger center in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger centmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger center in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 20
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin are seen during the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin are seen during the closing session more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 Tuesday
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin are seen during the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 20
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 20, 2017. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS

Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to itmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 20, 2017. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of Nortmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 Tuesday
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Close
14 / 20
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September,more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 Saturday
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
15 / 20
Migrating great white pelicans rest as they are fed as part of an Israeli Agriculture Ministry-funded project aiming to prevent the pelicans from feeding from commercial fish breeding pools, at a water reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, central Israel October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Migrating great white pelicans rest as they are fed as part of an Israeli Agriculture Ministry-funded project more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Migrating great white pelicans rest as they are fed as part of an Israeli Agriculture Ministry-funded project aiming to prevent the pelicans from feeding from commercial fish breeding pools, at a water reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, central Israel October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
16 / 20
The top of five of President Donald Trump's eight border wall prototypes are shown near completion along U.S.- Mexico border near San Diego, California, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The top of five of President Donald Trump's eight border wall prototypes are shown near completion along U.S.-more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 Tuesday
The top of five of President Donald Trump's eight border wall prototypes are shown near completion along U.S.- Mexico border near San Diego, California, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 20
Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain October 23, 2017. The weekend, which began October 22, involves rituals for new students, culminating in a foam fight on Monday morning. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 Monday
Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain October 23, 2017. The weekend, which began October 22, involves rituals for new students, culminating in a foam fight on Monday morning. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
18 / 20
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City, Mexico October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 Monday
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City, Mexico October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
19 / 20
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the Symbolic Royal Cremation near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the Symbolic Royal Cremation near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Marawi all but destroyed

Marawi all but destroyed

次のスライドショー

Marawi all but destroyed

Marawi all but destroyed

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a...

2:10am JST
Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, will be cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

12:40am JST
Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Forward-looking vehicle concepts and designs from the Tokyo Motor Show.

12:30am JST
Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

2017年 10月 26日

その他のスライドショー

Flashback: JFK assassination

Flashback: JFK assassination

Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.

Celebrity style: Grace Jones

Celebrity style: Grace Jones

The fashion of Jamaican-American singer, model and actor Grace Jones.

Marawi all but destroyed

Marawi all but destroyed

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.

Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, will be cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Forward-looking vehicle concepts and designs from the Tokyo Motor Show.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Funeral for a king

Funeral for a king

Thailand marks the start of a lavish, five-day funeral for King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Best of the World Series

Best of the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 to draw first blood in the World Series.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング