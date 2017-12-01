Photos of the week
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, after annoumore
People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd attempting to force their way into a stadium to attmore
A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Balmore
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu provinmore
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in more
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean defected, crossing the bmore
Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Solmore
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at the historic Plaza de Amore
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 that was successfully launched, in more
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hamore
A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEMEDIA/via REUmore
Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School attend a military tactical exercise on the ground, which inclumore
Rohingya refugee children stand by a bonfire in a field at Jamtoli refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Banglamore
Aspiring British actor Kadian Noble, who has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein in New York federal courmore
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony of a solar energy power plmore
Indigenous Warao children from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraimore
Argentina's Matias Alemanno in action with Ireland's Iain Henderson during the Rugby Union's Autumn Internatiomore
People walk on a wooden footbridge across a canal during an autumn day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
