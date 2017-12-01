エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 12月 2日 04:00 JST

Photos of the week

A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
1 / 20
Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, after announcing their engagement. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, after annoumore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, after announcing their engagement. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 20
People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd attempting to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd attempting to force their way into a stadium to attmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd attempting to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 20
A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Balmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 Thursday
A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
4 / 20
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu provinmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 29日 Wednesday
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 20
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 24日 Friday
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
6 / 20
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean defected, crossing the border on November 13, at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean defected, crossing the bmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean defected, crossing the border on November 13, at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 20
Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Soliman

Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Solmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 25日 Saturday
Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Soliman
Close
8 / 20
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 11月 29日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 20
Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at the historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at the historic Plaza de Amore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at the historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
10 / 20
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 that was successfully launched, in an undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 that was successfully launched, in more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 Thursday
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 that was successfully launched, in an undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
11 / 20
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hamore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 25日 Saturday
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
12 / 20
A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEMEDIA/via REUTERS

A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEMEDIA/via REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 29日 Wednesday
A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEMEDIA/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School attend a military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes intrenchment training, forest survival studies and other activities, outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School attend a military tactical exercise on the ground, which inclumore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School attend a military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes intrenchment training, forest survival studies and other activities, outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
14 / 20
Rohingya refugee children stand by a bonfire in a field at Jamtoli refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Rohingya refugee children stand by a bonfire in a field at Jamtoli refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Banglamore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 25日 Saturday
Rohingya refugee children stand by a bonfire in a field at Jamtoli refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
15 / 20
Aspiring British actor Kadian Noble, who has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein in New York federal court accusing the movie producer of sex trafficking by inviting her to a hotel room in France and sexually assaulting her, cries as she speaks at a news conference in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Aspiring British actor Kadian Noble, who has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein in New York federal courmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 29日 Wednesday
Aspiring British actor Kadian Noble, who has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein in New York federal court accusing the movie producer of sex trafficking by inviting her to a hotel room in France and sexually assaulting her, cries as she speaks at a news conference in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 20
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony of a solar energy power plant in Zaktubi, near Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony of a solar energy power plmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony of a solar energy power plant in Zaktubi, near Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
Close
17 / 20
Indigenous Warao children from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Indigenous Warao children from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraimore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 24日 Friday
Indigenous Warao children from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
18 / 20
Argentina's Matias Alemanno in action with Ireland's Iain Henderson during the Rugby Union's Autumn Internationals at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Republic of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Argentina's Matias Alemanno in action with Ireland's Iain Henderson during the Rugby Union's Autumn Internatiomore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 Sunday
Argentina's Matias Alemanno in action with Ireland's Iain Henderson during the Rugby Union's Autumn Internationals at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Republic of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
19 / 20
People walk on a wooden footbridge across a canal during an autumn day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People walk on a wooden footbridge across a canal during an autumn day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 Sunday
People walk on a wooden footbridge across a canal during an autumn day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 12月 1日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 30日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 29日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 28日

その他のスライドショー

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this past year.

Pictures of the month: November

Pictures of the month: November

Our top photos from the past month.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング