Photos of the week

Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California. REUTERS/David McNew
A Houthi militant reacts as he sits on a tank after the death of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
A Houthi militant reacts as he sits on a tank after the death of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure about her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at their shelter at the camp for widows and orphans inside the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Roshid Jan, who walked for 10 days with her five children to Bangladesh after soldiers burnt their village, wept when she spoke about her missing husband. The religious leader in their Phansi village in Myanmar's Rakhine state was accused of being a member of the Rohingya militants and arrested 11 months ago, she said. She had not seen him or heard about his fate since then. Now she lives with her five children and more than 230 others at camp for Rohingya widows and orphans. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 Friday
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure about her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at their shelter at the camp for widows and orphans inside the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Roshid Jan, who walked for 10 days with her five children to Bangladesh after soldiers burnt their village, wept when she spoke about her missing husband. The religious leader in their Phansi village in Myanmar's Rakhine state was accused of being a member of the Rohingya militants and arrested 11 months ago, she said. She had not seen him or heard about his fate since then. Now she lives with her five children and more than 230 others at camp for Rohingya widows and orphans. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Cast member Mark Hamill poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Cast member Mark Hamill poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People walk by street art in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
People walk by street art in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs District Court, where he was expected to plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 12月 2日 Saturday
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs District Court, where he was expected to plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducts a training flight with F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to Kunsan Air Base, South Korea over the city of Gunsan, South Korea. Courtesy Josh Rosales/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducts a training flight with F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to Kunsan Air Base, South Korea over the city of Gunsan, South Korea. Courtesy Josh Rosales/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
The remains of a home are seen after it burned to the ground during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
The remains of a home are seen after it burned to the ground during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, leaves New York State Supreme Court after a hearing on the defamation case against President Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, leaves New York State Supreme Court after a hearing on the defamation case against President Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A supporter of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla holds a petrol bomb during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election at Villanueva neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 12月 2日 Saturday
A supporter of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla holds a petrol bomb during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election at Villanueva neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A 10-foot-long, remote-controlled flying Santa makes a test flight over the ocean in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 4日 Monday
A 10-foot-long, remote-controlled flying Santa makes a test flight over the ocean in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2017年 12月 3日 Sunday
People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
President Donald Trump pushes a shopping cart as he visits the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Welfare Square food distribution center in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
President Donald Trump pushes a shopping cart as he visits the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Welfare Square food distribution center in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Yuan Meng, a four-month-old baby panda, is seen inside his enclosure during a ceremony attended by his godmother, Brigitte Macron, the wife of the French president (not pictured), and China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Yesui (not pictured) at the Beauval zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Yuan Meng, a four-month-old baby panda, is seen inside his enclosure during a ceremony attended by his godmother, Brigitte Macron, the wife of the French president (not pictured), and China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Yesui (not pictured) at the Beauval zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man exercises in a park on a winter morning in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2017年 12月 4日 Monday
A man exercises in a park on a winter morning in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
