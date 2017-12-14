エディション:
日本
Photos of the week

Undercover Israeli security personnel detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Undercover Israeli security personnel detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
People stand on a roof of a home illuminated with Christmas lights to watch wildfire on a hillside burn during the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara county near Carpinteria, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
People stand on a roof of a home illuminated with Christmas lights to watch wildfire on a hillside burn during the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara county near Carpinteria, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
An Israeli border policeman reacts as he fires towards Palestinian protesters during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
An Israeli border policeman reacts as he fires towards Palestinian protesters during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A female leopard looks up while lying inside a dry well after it got trapped in it, at a residential area in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / 2017年 12月 14日 Thursday
A female leopard looks up while lying inside a dry well after it got trapped in it, at a residential area in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
President Trump holds a space astronaut toy as he participates in a signing ceremony for Space Policy Directive at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
President Trump holds a space astronaut toy as he participates in a signing ceremony for Space Policy Directive at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure about her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at their shelter at the camp for widows and orphans inside the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Roshid Jan, who walked for 10 days with her five children to Bangladesh after soldiers burnt their village, wept when she spoke about her missing husband. The religious leader in their Phansi village in Myanmar's Rakhine state was accused of being a member of the Rohingya militants and arrested 11 months ago, she said. She had not seen him or heard about his fate since then. Now she lives with her five children and more than 230 others at camp for Rohingya widows and orphans. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 Friday
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure about her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at their shelter at the camp for widows and orphans inside the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Roshid Jan, who walked for 10 days with her five children to Bangladesh after soldiers burnt their village, wept when she spoke about her missing husband. The religious leader in their Phansi village in Myanmar's Rakhine state was accused of being a member of the Rohingya militants and arrested 11 months ago, she said. She had not seen him or heard about his fate since then. Now she lives with her five children and more than 230 others at camp for Rohingya widows and orphans. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
(L-R) Rachel Crooks, a former receptionist in Trump Tower in 2005, Jessica Leeds and Samantha Holvey, a former Miss North Carolina, exit a news conference for the film "16 Women and Donald Trump" which focuses on women who have publicly accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
(L-R) Rachel Crooks, a former receptionist in Trump Tower in 2005, Jessica Leeds and Samantha Holvey, a former Miss North Carolina, exit a news conference for the film "16 Women and Donald Trump" which focuses on women who have publicly accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones in Birmingham, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones in Birmingham, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
A camel is seen as he is being brought for the foot surgery at the Dubai Camel Hospital in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
A camel is seen as he is being brought for the foot surgery at the Dubai Camel Hospital in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Rohingya refugees jostle as they line up for a blanket distribution under heavy rainfall at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
Rohingya refugees jostle as they line up for a blanket distribution under heavy rainfall at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry, arrive for the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', at the Royal Albert Hall in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry, arrive for the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', at the Royal Albert Hall in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Villagers hold torches to represent light and vision during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, on the eve of St Lucia's Day, in Casarabonela, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Villagers hold torches to represent light and vision during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, on the eve of St Lucia's Day, in Casarabonela, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
North Korean party and nation citations are presented to scientists, technicians and workers who contributed to the successful launch of Intercontinental ballistic rockets. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
North Korean party and nation citations are presented to scientists, technicians and workers who contributed to the successful launch of Intercontinental ballistic rockets. KCNA/via REUTERS
A Venezuelan woman stands in a kitchen of a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighborhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
A Venezuelan woman stands in a kitchen of a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighborhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore rides his horse after voting in Gallant, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore rides his horse after voting in Gallant, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Israeli forces fire gas canisters at Palestinian protesters during a protest in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
Israeli forces fire gas canisters at Palestinian protesters during a protest in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Police officers stand guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal in after reports of an explosion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
Police officers stand guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal in after reports of an explosion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police pay a silent tribute during a memorial ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, on the national memorial day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Police pay a silent tribute during a memorial ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, on the national memorial day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A swimmer dresses after emerging from an open-air swim in near freezing temperatures in the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
A swimmer dresses after emerging from an open-air swim in near freezing temperatures in the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
