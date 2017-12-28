エディション:
写真 | 2017年 12月 29日 07:45 JST

Photos of the week

A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, Britain December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 Wednesday
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 Friday
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
Cataldo Ambulance medics and other first responders revive a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive and not breathing after an opioid overdose on a sidewalk in the Boston suburb of Everett, Massachusetts, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 Friday
A firecracker explodes next to riot police officers during a protest rally against the Bolivian government's new healthcare policies in La Paz, Bolivia December 27, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off in the air, as seen from Santa Monica, California, December 22, 2017. Twitter/Joshua Berson/@bersonphoto/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 23日 Saturday
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
Ballerinas of Municipal Theatre ballet school prepare backstage before a rehearsal for their year-end performance, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 Friday
A privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron and into an adjacent building as strong winds hit the Maltese islands, according to local media, at Malta International Airport in Luqa, Malta, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
A newborn baby wearing a dog costume to celebrate the New Year of the Dog is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chokchai 4 Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
Australia's wicketkeeper Tim Paine reacts after missing a catch during the third day of the fourth Ashes cricket test match against England in Melbourne, Australia, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
Children ride a manually operated Ferris wheel in a slum in Mumbai, India, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump participates in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone calls with children at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 25日 Monday
Rohingya refugees Saddam Hussein, 23, and his wife Shofika Begum, 18, pose for a photo in front of their temporary shelter at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, December 16, 2017. The newlywed couple, both from the village of Foyra Bazar in Maungdaw township that was burnt by the Myanmar military, fled with their families and other Rohingya some three months ago, Saddam Hussein said. They knew each other from before escaping from Myanmar and were planning to get married but managed to do so only now, as refugees living in the overcrowded Kutupalong refugee camp. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
An aerial view shows people dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden with members of the Cryophile winter swimming club forming with their bodies a 2018 sign on the bank of the Yenisei River to mark the upcoming New Year and Christmas season in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 12月 25日 Monday
People react to results in Catalonia's regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) in Barcelona, Spain December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 Friday
A man exercises in the morning at Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 Wednesday
Rohingya refugees walk next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 12月 26日 Tuesday
The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminates the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 26日 Tuesday
