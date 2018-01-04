Photos of the week
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilmore
A girl stands between binoculars that look towards the North, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Kmore
A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynmore
Alexander Conopoy reacts over the coffin of his daughter Alexandra Conopoy, a pregnant 18 year-old killed durimore
A supermoon rises behind the fair tower ( Messeturm ) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Family members of the victims of an apartment fire in Bronx mourn their relatives. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, Getxo, near Bilbao, Spain. REUmore
Members of the Shembe faith (Nazareth Baptist Church), a religious hybrid of Christianity and African traditiomore
Stanley Jones, 49, eats a salami sandwich in his apartment where he lost everything he owned in the flood causmore
A young devotee grasps water while offering prayers on the bank of the Hanumante River during the Swasthani Brmore
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, with their son Barron, arrive for a New Year's Eve party at his more
Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curmore
A man gets ready backstage before performing in the 34th Cochin Carnival which is held annually to welcome themore
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen rising above the skyline of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Palestinian woman rests at her house in Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibrahemore
A family is caught in blowing sea foam on the Brittany coast after storm Eleanor hit Saint-Guenole in western more
A wounded rebel arrives in Daraa after evacuation from Beit Jann, in Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/ Alaa al Faqir
Aisha Umaru (L) holds a basin of milk as Umari Usman Kaski holds up firewood at the Bakasi IDP camp, Maidugurimore
A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline to talk with the North Korean sidemore
A devotee lights a cigaret to a figure of Santa Muerte or The Saint of Death during the first prayer of the Nemore
