2018年 01月 13日

Photos of the week

A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 Sunday
A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
A woman selects goat cheese from partially empty refrigerators at a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 Thursday
A woman selects goat cheese from partially empty refrigerators at a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A participant jumps in the waters of the North Sea during the annual New Year's plunge event in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 Sunday
A participant jumps in the waters of the North Sea during the annual New Year's plunge event in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 Wednesday
Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
A migrant rests after crossing part of the Alps mountain range from Italy into France, near the town of Nevache in southeastern France. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 Thursday
A migrant rests after crossing part of the Alps mountain range from Italy into France, near the town of Nevache in southeastern France. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action during the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 Friday
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action during the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Heba Amouri, mourns as she holds the body of her two-year-old son, Emir al-Bash at a medical center in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
Heba Amouri, mourns as she holds the body of her two-year-old son, Emir al-Bash at a medical center in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon shakes hands with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon as they exchange documents after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon shakes hands with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon as they exchange documents after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas. Yonhap via REUTERS
A man participates in a Christmas tree throwing competition, in the County Clare town of Ennis, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 Monday
A man participates in a Christmas tree throwing competition, in the County Clare town of Ennis, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during stage five of the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 Thursday
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during stage five of the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Paris Saint-Germain�s Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal against Amiens from the penalty spot with his football boot on his head. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 Thursday
Paris Saint-Germain�s Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal against Amiens from the penalty spot with his football boot on his head. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 Thursday
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery weapon in the direction of positions of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic near Novoluhanske in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 Thursday
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery weapon in the direction of positions of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic near Novoluhanske in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Khansa, the Singapore Zoo's 46th orangutan baby, clings to its mother Anita during a media tour to showcase newborn animals at the Singapore Zoo. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 Thursday
Khansa, the Singapore Zoo's 46th orangutan baby, clings to its mother Anita during a media tour to showcase newborn animals at the Singapore Zoo. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Sunrays enter through the rooftop as employees work at a jute processing mill in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 Sunday
Sunrays enter through the rooftop as employees work at a jute processing mill in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station before it departs for the 26th annual Elvis Festival being held in the New South Wales town of Parkes in Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 Thursday
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station before it departs for the 26th annual Elvis Festival being held in the New South Wales town of Parkes in Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Spectators sit in a shaft of sunlight as they watch play during the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 Friday
Spectators sit in a shaft of sunlight as they watch play during the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 Thursday
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Fire Department of New York firemen work on a six-alarm fire in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
Fire Department of New York firemen work on a six-alarm fire in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 Thursday
Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
