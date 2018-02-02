Photos of the week
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estmore
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside themore
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, January 31, 2018. REUTERmore
Kesha (C) is embraced by a multitude of singers after they performed "Praying" during the 60th Annual Grammy Amore
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island inmore
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south ofmore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Cemore
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in tmore
North Korean athletes arrive at the the Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kmore
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a bible as he takes a symbolmore
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic duringmore
An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammore
A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden, Yemen Januamore
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, more
A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania Janmore
Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan, more
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after dmore
Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and exterminatmore
Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain, January 19, 2018 in this picture obtained from social medimore
The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mmore
次のスライドショー
Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse
A unique total lunar eclipse occurs during a blue moon and supermoon.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Some of the 265 people identified as victims of disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar detail their abuse in court hearings.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
Pictures of the month: Sports
Our top sports photos from January.
その他のスライドショー
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.
Father of victims lunges at Nassar
The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the past month.
Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney
Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-forecasting groundhog, emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania, saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.
Travel chaos in China
Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
Super Bowl championship rings
Super Bowl championship rings from Super Bowl I to XXXIX.