エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 2日 22:10 JST

Photos of the week

A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 Monday
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
1 / 20
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside themore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 31日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
2 / 20
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, January 31, 2018. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 31日 Wednesday
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 20
Kesha (C) is embraced by a multitude of singers after they performed "Praying" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kesha (C) is embraced by a multitude of singers after they performed "Praying" during the 60th Annual Grammy Amore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 Monday
Kesha (C) is embraced by a multitude of singers after they performed "Praying" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 20
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island inmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 Monday
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
5 / 20
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south ofmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 28日 Sunday
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
6 / 20
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, January 29, 2018. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Cemore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, January 29, 2018. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 20
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in the country, in Santiago, Chile, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in tmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in the country, in Santiago, Chile, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
8 / 20
North Korean athletes arrive at the the Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean athletes arrive at the the Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 1日 Thursday
North Korean athletes arrive at the the Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
9 / 20
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in Nairobi, Kenya January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a bible as he takes a symbolmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in Nairobi, Kenya January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 20
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic duringmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 28日 Sunday
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
11 / 20
An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 27日 Saturday
An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
12 / 20
A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden, Yemen January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden, Yemen Januamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 31日 Wednesday
A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden, Yemen January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Close
13 / 20
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 31日 Wednesday
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 20
A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania Janmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 31日 Wednesday
A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
15 / 20
Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan, more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 31日 Wednesday
Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
16 / 20
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after dmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 20
Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and exterminatmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 28日 Sunday
Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
18 / 20
Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain, January 19, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. TWITTER/@EmergenciasSev/via REUTERS

Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain, January 19, 2018 in this picture obtained from social medimore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 1日 Thursday
Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain, January 19, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. TWITTER/@EmergenciasSev/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mediterranean Sea, January 31, 2018. According to the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, the rescue performed by the Libyan Coast Guard took place about 40 nautical miles from the Libyan coast, northeast of the city of Al Khums. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 1日 Thursday
The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mediterranean Sea, January 31, 2018. According to the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, the rescue performed by the Libyan Coast Guard took place about 40 nautical miles from the Libyan coast, northeast of the city of Al Khums. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse

Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse

次のスライドショー

Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse

Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse

A unique total lunar eclipse occurs during a blue moon and supermoon.

2018年 02月 2日
Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Some of the 265 people identified as victims of disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar detail their abuse in court hearings.

2018年 02月 2日
Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

2018年 02月 2日
Pictures of the month: Sports

Pictures of the month: Sports

Our top sports photos from January.

2018年 02月 1日

その他のスライドショー

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the past month.

Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-forecasting groundhog, emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania, saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

Travel chaos in China

Travel chaos in China

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Super Bowl championship rings

Super Bowl championship rings

Super Bowl championship rings from Super Bowl I to XXXIX.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング