写真 | 2018年 02月 23日 05:10 JST

Photos of the week

Adin Chistian (16), student of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, embraces his mother Denyse, next to the crosses and Stars of David placed in front of the fence of the school to commemorate the victims of a shooting, in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway competes in the freestyle skiing slopestyle competition. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 Saturday
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 Thursday
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts as she crosses the finish line to win ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden in the cross-country skiing team sprint in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5,000 meters during an eruption as seen from Brastagi town in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Tibta Peranginangin/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
North Korean cheerleaders perform near the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a colorful flour war, a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise as part of the Cobra Gold 2018 (CG18) joint military exercise, at a military base in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Nathan Chen of the U.S. performs in the men single skating short program competition in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 Friday
Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces 'Day Zero', the point at which taps will be shut down across the city. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Israeli scientists participate in an experiment simulating a mission to Mars, at the D-MARS Desert Mars Analog Ramon Station project of Israel's Space Agency, Ministry of Science, near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Nico Walther, Kevin Kuske, Christian Poser and Eric Franke of Germany train in the men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Clement Noel of France competes in the alpine skiing slalom in Pyeongchang. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 Thursday
Queen Elizabeth sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers load a tranquillized elephant onto a truck during a translocation exercise to Ithumba Camp in Tsavo East National Park, in Solio Ranch in Nyeri County, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 Thursday
Clemens Millauer of Austria in the snow during the snowboarding big air qualifications in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and teachers to discuss school safety at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 Thursday
Athletes compete in the women's bobsleigh finals in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 Wednesday
Paul Berg of Germany competes with Lukas Pachner of Austria, Mick Dierdorff of the U.S. Jonathan Cheever of the U.S. and Regino Hernandez of Spain during the men's snowboard cross. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
