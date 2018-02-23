Photos of the week
Adin Chistian (16), student of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, embraces his mother Denyse, next to...more
Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway competes in the freestyle skiing slopestyle competition....more
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week....more
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts as she crosses the finish line to win ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden in...more
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5,000 meters during an eruption as seen from...more
North Korean cheerleaders perform near the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a colorful flour war,...more
A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise as part of the Cobra Gold 2018...more
Nathan Chen of the U.S. performs in the men single skating short program competition in...more
Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam,...more
Israeli scientists participate in an experiment simulating a mission to Mars, at the D-MARS Desert Mars Analog...more
Nico Walther, Kevin Kuske, Christian Poser and Eric Franke of Germany train in the men's 4-man bobsleigh....more
Clement Noel of France competes in the alpine skiing slalom in Pyeongchang. Picture taken with multiple...more
Queen Elizabeth sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show...more
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers load a tranquillized elephant onto a truck during a translocation exercise to...more
Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern...more
Clemens Millauer of Austria in the snow during the snowboarding big air qualifications in...more
President Donald Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students...more
Athletes compete in the women's bobsleigh finals in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Paul Berg of Germany competes with Lukas Pachner of Austria, Mick Dierdorff of the U.S. Jonathan Cheever of...more
