Photos of the week
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence...more
A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican....more
People with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland,...more
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A view shows an empty classroom at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of...more
A Hindu devotee, smeared in coloured powder, takes a rest on a road during a procession for Holi celebrations...more
President Donald Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students...more
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he takes part in a display of basketball skills during a visit to...more
Tourists from Poland float in the Dead Sea during sunset, near Metzoke Dragot in the Israeli occupied West...more
Participators wearing motorcycle helmet get sprayed by firecrackers, during the Beehive Firecrackers festival...more
A child and a man are seen at a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus,...more
A guardsman sits on duty in the snow at Horse Guards Parade in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A wounded Congolese soldier from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) is carried by...more
A woman villager cleans garbage in front of her house as flood hits Tanjungsari village in Tasikmalaya,...more
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio de...more
Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's...more
A horse stands in a snow covered field in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
An injured boy cries as he flees an area where air strikes hit a house in Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of...more
Blessing the AR-15
The Sanctuary Church, started by a son who broke away from the Unification Church founded by Sun Myung Moon, blesses AR-15s in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania
Taiwan's festival of firecrackers
Revelers wearing makeshift safety gear believe being hit by rockets will bring them luck in the year to come.
Who has nukes?
The countries in the world's nuclear club.
Pictures of the month: February
Our top photos from the past month.
Mourning Billy Graham
Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.
Turkish forces push into Syria
On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Habanos in Havana
From the field to the factory during the annual Habanos cigar festival in Cuba.