Pictures of the month: December
A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protmore
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire acromore
A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Damore
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilmore
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off in the air, as seen from Santa Monica, California, December 22, 2017. Twittmore
President Donald Trump holds a space astronaut toy as he participates in a signing ceremony for Space Policy Dmore
Edelia Carthan stands in silent protest with a confederate flag sticker covering her mouth during the officialmore
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a searchmore
Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the famimore
Undercover Israeli security personnel detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes at a protest against U.more
A firecracker explodes next to riot police officers during a protest rally against the Bolivian government's nmore
Republican candidate for Senate Judge Roy Moore rides his horse after voting in Gallant, Alabama, December 12,more
People stand on a roof of a home illuminated with Christmas lights to watch wildfire on a hillside burn duringmore
A crew member of MV Open Arms, the search and rescue ship of Proactiva Open Arms, carries a migrant baby beformore
A man dressed as a panda rests and smokes in between posing for pictures with tourists in central Kiev, Ukrainmore
People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbiermore
A privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron anmore
Israeli border policemen stand away after shooting a Palestinian man with a knife and what looks like an explomore
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure about her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at more
Cataldo Ambulance medics and other first responders revive a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive and nomore
Sixty-day-old Nadia Ahmad Sabri, who suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in bed at a malnutrition treatmentmore
A supporter of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla holds a Molotov cocktail during a protest caused by thmore
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. more
Cast member Mark Hamill poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angelmore
The scene where an Amtrak passenger train derailed on a bridge over interstate highway I-5 in DuPont, Washingtmore
Ballerinas of Municipal Theatre ballet school prepare backstage before a rehearsal for their year-end performamore
People react to results in Catalonia's regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANCmore
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicmore
A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, Getxo, near Bilbao, Spain, Decmore
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Bmore
