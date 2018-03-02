Pictures of the month: February
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5,000 meters during an eruption as seen from...more
A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, February...more
Joe Zevuloni mourns in front of a cross placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory...more
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence...more
Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway competes in the freestyle slopestyle at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter...more
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria,...more
Randall Margraves (L) lunges at Larry Nassar,(wearing orange) a former team USA Gymnastics doctor, who pleaded...more
People with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland,...more
Patrick Burgener of Switzerland competes in the snowboarding halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics,...more
Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan, February 7....more
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are on a bus in the town of al-Rai, Syria, February 14....more
President Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and...more
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week,...more
Dom Parsons of Britain trains for the skeleton at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 13. ...more
Michela Moioli of Italy reacts during the snowboarding cross finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics,...more
Queen Elizabeth sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show...more
A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 26....more
Han Tianyu of China and Seo Yi-ra of South Korea crash during the short track speed skating 500m quarterfinal...more
Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits during an...more
A man stands near a part of a Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 plane that crashed after taking off from...more
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 25. ...more
Kelsey Serwa of Canada, Brittany Phelan of Canada, Sanna Luedi of Switzerland and Alizee Baron of France...more
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at...more
Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern...more
A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise as part of the Cobra Gold 2018...more
A view shows an empty classroom at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of...more
Clemens Millauer of Austria in the snow during the snowboarding big air qualifications at the Pyeongchang...more
North Korean cheerleaders perform near the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 20. ...more
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi...more
Dawid Kubacki of Poland competes in the normal hill ski jumping at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February...more
Ron Clark Academy 6th grader Destiny Ellington, 12, sheds a tear as she joins classmates in watching the film...more
Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson celebrates winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots in...more
Maxime Laheurte of France competes in the nordic combined events at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February...more
Drum queen Sabrina Sato from Vila Isabel Samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade...more
Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. hugs a friend after winning the snowboarding halfpipe finals at the...more
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications at the Pyeongchang Winter...more
Xu Mengtao of China crashes during the aerials finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 16. ...more
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna,...more
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the individual ski jumping at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics,...more
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo hugs his daughter as he is escorted by police, arrives for a court...more
Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a colorful flour war,...more
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim...more
Ana Bucik of Slovenia (L) and Frida Hansdotter of Sweden compete in the alpine skiing team event at the...more
A young hunter rests next to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunters competition at Almaty hippodrome,...more
Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers of Mexico competes in the giant slalom at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics,...more
Members of the First Nation Indigenous Warriors patrol Winnipeg's North End in Manitoba, Canada. The First...more
Michela Moioli of Italy leads in the snowboard cross at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 16. ...more
A man carries a dog from mud and stones after a river flooded Tiquipaya due to heavy rains, in Tiquipaya,...more
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after returning to the White House, February 1. REUTERS/Yuri...more
Athletes compete in the speed skating mass start final at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 24....more
