Pictures of the month: January
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a formermore
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open, January 22, 2018. Rmore
A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea inmore
A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he poses for a photograph at the scene of clashes with Israeli troopsmore
A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in more
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned govermore
A view of Mount Mayon volcano as it erupted anew, from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay promore
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress insidmore
A model presents a creation by designer Christine Hyun Mi Nielsen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2more
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal,more
A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damasmore
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during stage five of the Dakamore
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman selects goat cheese from partially empty refrigerators at a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, Januarymore
Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito, California, Jamore
A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 2more
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room more
Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 24, 2018. more
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilmore
A man gets ready backstage before performing in the 34th Cochin Carnival which is held annually to welcome themore
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estmore
Kesha (C) is embraced by a multitude of singers after they performed "Praying" during the 60th Grammy Awards imore
Heba Amouri mourns as she holds the body of her two-year-old son Emir al-Bash at a medical center in the besiemore
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station beformore
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, January 31, 2018. REUTERmore
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island inmore
A nurse checks a premature baby in an incubator at the child care unit of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, January more
View of a bridge under construction that collapsed leaving dead and injured workers in Chirajara near Bogota, more
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations at lake Seligemore
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic duringmore
Ana Ashury, a mixed-media artist, stores away her artwork on her rooftop in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Imore
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, more
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south ofmore
Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Scmore
A man carries two cold stunned iguanas that were found near a local pond due to the extreme cold weather in Lamore
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel, more
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, more
Rebecca Hickson and Sarah Turnbull pose for photographs after being married in a ceremony in Newcastle, Austramore
Children pose next to a cardboard cut-out of Thailand's Prime Minster Prayuth Chan-ocha at the government housmore
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syrmore
Rescue workers stand at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply cumore
A Houthi arms depot explodes after it was hit by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Khaledmore
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skullcap off as he holds a cross during a meeting with youth in Santiago, more
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition jumps fromore
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, January 22, 2018. Rmore
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Cenmore
U.S. President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (L) as White House Premore
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after dmore
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action during the 66th Four-hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, more
