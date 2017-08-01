Pictures of the month: July
A British Airways aeroplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London July 23, 2017. REUTEmore
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a more
Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas, imore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science more
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesmore
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Finalmore
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul, Iraq July 3, 2more
A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's Presidmore
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the townmore
Riot police, holding a sword, clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) duringmore
A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their more
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during the 104thmore
Tara Tira of the U.S. competes at the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships in the women's 20m High Dive Rounmore
President Donald Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nationmore
Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) offmore
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside more
A fullmoon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athemore
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives whilmore
The shadow of a displaced old woman is seen in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq July 7, 2017. REUTERS/ Almore
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria July 15, 2017. Picmore
