エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 08月 1日 23:50 JST

Pictures of the month: July

A British Airways aeroplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A British Airways aeroplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London July 23, 2017. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
A British Airways aeroplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
1 / 20
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 20
Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas, imore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
3 / 20
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July, 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July, 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 20
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London, Britain July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Finalmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London, Britain July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
6 / 20
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul, Iraq July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul, Iraq July 3, 2more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul, Iraq July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
7 / 20
A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's Presidmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 20
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the townmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
9 / 20
Riot police, holding a sword, clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Riot police, holding a sword, clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) duringmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Riot police, holding a sword, clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 20
A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 Saturday
A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 20
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during the 104th Tour de France cycling race, 178-km Stage 10 from Perigueux to Bergerac, France, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during the 104thmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during the 104th Tour de France cycling race, 178-km Stage 10 from Perigueux to Bergerac, France, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
12 / 20
Tara Tira of the U.S. competes at the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships in the women's 20m High Dive Round 1 in Budapest, Hungary, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Tara Tira of the U.S. competes at the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships in the women's 20m High Dive Rounmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
Tara Tira of the U.S. competes at the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships in the women's 20m High Dive Round 1 in Budapest, Hungary, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
13 / 20
President Donald Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nationmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
President Donald Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 20
Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Miosotis Familia, participate during her funeral service for Familia, at the World Changers Church, in the Bronx borough of New York City, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) offmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Miosotis Familia, participate during her funeral service for Familia, at the World Changers Church, in the Bronx borough of New York City, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool
Close
15 / 20
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad SEARCH "AWAD GAS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 22日 Saturday
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad SEARCH "AWAD GAS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
16 / 20
A fullmoon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A fullmoon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
A fullmoon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
17 / 20
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives whilmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 20
The shadow of a displaced old woman is seen in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq July 7, 2017. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

The shadow of a displaced old woman is seen in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq July 7, 2017. REUTERS/ Almore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 Saturday
The shadow of a displaced old woman is seen in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq July 7, 2017. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
19 / 20
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria July 15, 2017. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria July 15, 2017. Picmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 Sunday
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria July 15, 2017. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Sumo kids

Sumo kids

次のスライドショー

Sumo kids

Sumo kids

The next generation of sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, competes in the ring during the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.

2017年 08月 1日
Deadly protests over Venezuela election

Deadly protests over Venezuela election

Anti-government demonstrators barricaded streets and promised a fresh wave of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, after an election a day earlier giving...

2017年 08月 1日
Scaramucci's week in the White House

Scaramucci's week in the White House

Inside Anthony Scaramucci's tumultuous 11-day tenure as White House communications director.

2017年 08月 1日
Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan

Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan

The second typhoon in 24 hours batters Taiwan, leaving more than one hundred injured following both storms.

2017年 08月 1日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング