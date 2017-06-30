Pictures of the month: June
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Imore
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire, in north Kensinmore
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators dmore
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg, Russia, June 12more
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017more
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault more
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organized by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the hmore
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portumore
A group of Kangaroos can be seen between rows of vines at the Charles Melton vineyard located in the Barossa Vmore
A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eidmore
Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, puts onmore
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zmore
Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergamore
A boy looks as he is being rushed to a hospital after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-gmore
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Switzerland's Stanmore
People celebrate Germany's parliament legalising the same-sex marriage in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Bermore
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Omid Vahamore
Riot police, holding a sword, clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) duringmore
A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain, Jumore
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United Stmore
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government tmore
People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square district of New York, Jmore
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao Countymore
Mgeni Hamed from Zanzibar, Tanzania poses for a portrait during a Canadian citizenship ceremony in Mississaugamore
A Palestinian climbs over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attemore
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan Junemore
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former United States President Barack Obama at a restaurantmore
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching the Agricultural and Livestock Plan 20more
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of Northmore
The Soyuz MS-03 capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thmore
