写真 | 2017年 11月 1日 04:50 JST

Pictures of the month: October

Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Spanish Civil Guard officers break through a door at a polling station for the banned independence referendum where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was supposed to vote in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
Spanish Civil Guard officers break through a door at a polling station for the banned independence referendum where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was supposed to vote in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, is delivering a speech on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 Friday
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, is delivering a speech on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A dog and wild boar fight during a contest, known locally as 'adu bagong' (boar fighting), in Cikawao village of Majalaya, West Java province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 Wednesday
A dog and wild boar fight during a contest, known locally as 'adu bagong' (boar fighting), in Cikawao village of Majalaya, West Java province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Tomasa Mozo, 69, a housewife, looks up at the roof as she poses for a portrait inside the ruins of her house after an earthquake in San Jose Platanar, at the epicentre zone, Mexico. The house was badly damaged but with the help of her family Mozo rescued some furniture. She lives in another room of her house and hopes to repair the damage as soon as possible. "I'm afraid to go out, I can not sleep," Mozo said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
Tomasa Mozo, 69, a housewife, looks up at the roof as she poses for a portrait inside the ruins of her house after an earthquake in San Jose Platanar, at the epicentre zone, Mexico. The house was badly damaged but with the help of her family Mozo rescued some furniture. She lives in another room of her house and hopes to repair the damage as soon as possible. "I'm afraid to go out, I can not sleep," Mozo said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Michael Rosbash, a Brandeis University professor, retrieves the morning newspaper after learning he is one of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine winners, at his home in Newton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Michael Rosbash, a Brandeis University professor, retrieves the morning newspaper after learning he is one of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine winners, at his home in Newton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 Tuesday
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess with the flame on the torch during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 Tuesday
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess with the flame on the torch during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition reacts after a gas canister fired by police hit his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 Friday
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition reacts after a gas canister fired by police hit his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Wildfires burn along the Twelve Apostles area of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 Saturday
Wildfires burn along the Twelve Apostles area of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 Saturday
People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
An Afghan man inspects inside a Shi'ite Muslim mosque after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 Saturday
An Afghan man inspects inside a Shi'ite Muslim mosque after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes-off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 Saturday
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes-off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A visitor wearing a T-Rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
A visitor wearing a T-Rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Canada�s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sheds tears as he speaks with media about the terminal brain cancer death of Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie in Ottawa. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
Canada�s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sheds tears as he speaks with media about the terminal brain cancer death of Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie in Ottawa. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/via REUTERS
Roberto Morales Santos, 70, looks out after posing for a portrait in his home, damaged by Hurricane Maria, in the municipality of Barranquitas outside San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
Roberto Morales Santos, 70, looks out after posing for a portrait in his home, damaged by Hurricane Maria, in the municipality of Barranquitas outside San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
President Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 Tuesday
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy dressed as Pennywise from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 29日 Sunday
A boy dressed as Pennywise from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Pro-unity supporters take part in a demonstration in central Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 10月 29日 Sunday
Pro-unity supporters take part in a demonstration in central Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees avenue during a public event organized by French cosmetics group L'Oreal as part of Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees avenue during a public event organized by French cosmetics group L'Oreal as part of Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit, Michigan. Hanahentzen said: "When I saw the #MeToo hashtag I was just coming to terms with my sexual assault. It happened when I was in middle school by one of my teachers. It took me a while to come forward with what had happened to me and then when I went to the administration I was told I didn't have enough evidence to prove anything and I should just keep quiet about it because I and the school could be sued for slander if I went public with my experience. It was really silencing because when I was being assaulted it was that stereotypical line of "let's keep this between me and you." And then when I found the courage to come out with out I was told again "let's keep this quiet." So for me too, it was a way to have a voice and it was a way for me to see that I'm not the only one that has gone through this and that women all around the world have all experienced the same thing. It was really unifying." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 Monday
Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit, Michigan. Hanahentzen said: "When I saw the #MeToo hashtag I was just coming to terms with my sexual assault. It happened when I was in middle school by one of my teachers. It took me a while to come forward with what had happened to me and then when I went to the administration I was told I didn't have enough evidence to prove anything and I should just keep quiet about it because I and the school could be sued for slander if I went public with my experience. It was really silencing because when I was being assaulted it was that stereotypical line of "let's keep this between me and you." And then when I found the courage to come out with out I was told again "let's keep this quiet." So for me too, it was a way to have a voice and it was a way for me to see that I'm not the only one that has gone through this and that women all around the world have all experienced the same thing. It was really unifying." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Disneyland is seen as wildfires rage in Anaheim, California. INSTAGRAM /@KENNYA.BOULTER/Kennya Boulter via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
Disneyland is seen as wildfires rage in Anaheim, California. INSTAGRAM /@KENNYA.BOULTER/Kennya Boulter via REUTERS
Thousands of wading birds form a murmuration as they fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tide at The Wash estuary, near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
Thousands of wading birds form a murmuration as they fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tide at The Wash estuary, near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 Saturday
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man looks at kebabs cooking on the street side in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
A man looks at kebabs cooking on the street side in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition lies on the ground after he was hit by a police truck during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition lies on the ground after he was hit by a police truck during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People gather around bodies of Palestinians killed in a tunnel near the border between Israel and central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
People gather around bodies of Palestinians killed in a tunnel near the border between Israel and central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in a damaged shop, in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 Tuesday
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in a damaged shop, in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a hearing in the first charges stemming from a special counsel investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a hearing in the first charges stemming from a special counsel investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Trump gives out Halloween treats to children of members of press and White House staff in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
President Trump gives out Halloween treats to children of members of press and White House staff in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 Wednesday
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Two-and-a-half year old Hala al-Nufi, who suffers from a metabolic disorder which is worsening due to the siege and food shortages in the eastern Ghouta, reacts as she sits on a bed in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Two-and-a-half year old Hala al-Nufi, who suffers from a metabolic disorder which is worsening due to the siege and food shortages in the eastern Ghouta, reacts as she sits on a bed in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin attends the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 Wednesday
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin attends the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dance along a street in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dance along a street in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Bare trees are seen at a residential area following Hurricane Maria in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
Bare trees are seen at a residential area following Hurricane Maria in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS
