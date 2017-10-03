Pictures of the month: September
Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Bmore
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees more
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes him after an event at tmore
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military bmore
Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquakmore
President Donald Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White Housemore
Britain's Prince Harry (R) arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event duringmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming more
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the kmore
Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not guilty verdict in more
The Tampa skyline is seen in the background as local residents (L-R) Rony Ordonez, Jean Dejesus and Henry Gallmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo. KCNA via REUmore
President Donald Trump participates in a session on reforming the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New Yormore
Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel during the U.S. national anthem before the game with the Baltimore Ravens. more
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum after the area wasmore
Residents and cars make their way around and under obstacles blocking a main road nearly a week after Hurricanmore
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A damaged boat is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key,. Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Eagle Creek wildfire burns as golfers play at the Beacon Rock Golf Course in North Bonneville, Washington. REUmore
A few droplets of blood stain Pope Francis' white tunic from a bruise around his left eye and eyebrow caused bmore
Former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen dismore
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying the crew of crew Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the the U.S., and Alexandmore
Ammar Hammasho from Syria who lives in Cyprus kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinotrmore
A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A demonstrator is detained during a rally to request change in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERmore
Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen more
Justina Escamilla, 88, poses for a photo as she holds her wedding dress inside her destroyed house after an eamore
A giant sign in the front yard of a St. Croix homeowner asks President Donald Trump for "tremendous! huge! besmore
