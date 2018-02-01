Pictures of the month: Sports
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally. REmore
Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal against Southampton. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childmore
Norway's team in action against Serbia at the EHF European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Cenmore
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic at themore
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbmore
Barcelona�s Lionel Messi in action with Espanyol's Naldo and Javi Fuego. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal.more
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett causes Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum to fumble durmore
Gloucester Rugby's Tom Savage in action with Section Paloise's Daniel Ramsay during the Rugby Union's Europeanmore
Spectators sit in a shaft of sunlight as they watch play during the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket testmore
Natalie Klotz of Austria competes at the ISU European Championships in Moscow. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Timea Babos of Hungary and Kristina Mladenovic of France celebrate winning against Ekaterina Makarova of Russimore
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a formermore
Paris Saint-Germain�s Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot against Amiens SC with more
Duke Blue Devils fans harass Virginia Cavaliers guard Devon Hall as he tries to inbound the ball. Rob Kinnamore
Southampton's Maya Yoshida in action with Watford's Stefano Okaka. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Diego Martin Duplessis of Argentina drives his Honda during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after the women's downhill at the Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Stefmore
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski makes a touchdown catch against Tennessee Titans free safety Kevmore
Bojan Beljanski of Serbia and Luka Karabatic of France in action at the European Handball Championship. REUmore
West Virginia Mountaineers forward Teddy Allen and TCU Horned Frogs guard Shawn Olden fight for a loose ball. more
Athletes compete during the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in action against West Bromwich Albion. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Wheelchair-bound Lai Chi-wai climbs the Lion Rock in Hong Kong, China December 9, 2016. Picture taken Decembermore
Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler scores against Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith during a shootout. Camore
Thomas Dressen of Germany in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Manchester United's Juan Mata shoots wide against Stoke City. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Smore
