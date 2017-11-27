エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 11月 28日 04:04 JST

Pictures of the Year 2017

A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, India, March 13. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, India, March 13. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
1 / 100
Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Texas, August 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Texas, August 28. more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 29日 Tuesday
Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Texas, August 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
2 / 100
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain, June 14. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain, June 14. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 100
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 1more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 15日 Sunday
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
4 / 100
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria, June 28. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic Smore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 Thursday
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria, June 28. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 100
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
6 / 100
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada, April 16. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", nemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada, April 16. REUTERS/Jody Martin
Close
7 / 100
Migrants walk during a snowfall inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk during a snowfall inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 Wednesday
Migrants walk during a snowfall inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 100
A worker uses a table to move along a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 7. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A worker uses a table to move along a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 7. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
A worker uses a table to move along a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 7. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 100
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
10 / 100
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 100
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru, March 17. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pard

People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru, Marcmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 Saturday
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru, March 17. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pard
Close
12 / 100
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Nad River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Nad River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Nad River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
13 / 100
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia, January 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the firstmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia, January 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 100
A Burning Man participant (L) evades a chasing firefighter and falls into the flames of the "Man Burn" after evading the attempted tackles of multiple rangers and law enforcement personnel at the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A Burning Man participant (L) evades a chasing firefighter and falls into the flames of the "Man Burn" after emore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 3日 Sunday
A Burning Man participant (L) evades a chasing firefighter and falls into the flames of the "Man Burn" after evading the attempted tackles of multiple rangers and law enforcement personnel at the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
15 / 100
Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship in the central Mediterranean in international waters some 15 nautical miles off the coast of Zawiya in Libya, April 14. All 134 sub-Saharan migrants survived and were rescued by MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-basedmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 14日 Friday
Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship in the central Mediterranean in international waters some 15 nautical miles off the coast of Zawiya in Libya, April 14. All 134 sub-Saharan migrants survived and were rescued by MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
16 / 100
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22. REUTERS/Tobymore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 100
Aibhin Kenneally aged 13 from the Flynn-O'Kane dance group warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland April 11. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Aibhin Kenneally aged 13 from the Flynn-O'Kane dance group warms up backstage before performing during the Wormore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
Aibhin Kenneally aged 13 from the Flynn-O'Kane dance group warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland April 11. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
18 / 100
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 100
People collect scattered oranges amidst rubble after an airstrike on a market in rebel held Maarrat Misrin city in Idlib province, Syria January 14. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People collect scattered oranges amidst rubble after an airstrike on a market in rebel held Maarrat Misrin citmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 15日 Sunday
People collect scattered oranges amidst rubble after an airstrike on a market in rebel held Maarrat Misrin city in Idlib province, Syria January 14. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
20 / 100
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India, March 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag,more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India, March 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 100
The sun is obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse as seen from an Alaska Airlines commercial jet at 40,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Depoe Bay, Oregon, August 21. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The sun is obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse as seen from an Alaska Airlines commercial jet at 40,00more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 22日 Tuesday
The sun is obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse as seen from an Alaska Airlines commercial jet at 40,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Depoe Bay, Oregon, August 21. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
22 / 100
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, is delivering a speech on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, October 19. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 Friday
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, is delivering a speech on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, October 19. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 100
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, January 16. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek,more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, January 16. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Close
24 / 100
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile, September 16. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile, September 16. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 16日 Saturday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile, September 16. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
25 / 100
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 5日 Sunday
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
26 / 100
Vessels that sank during Hurricane Irma are seen in a Saint John bay 12 days after the devastating storm raked the island, on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Vessels that sank during Hurricane Irma are seen in a Saint John bay 12 days after the devastating storm rakedmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
Vessels that sank during Hurricane Irma are seen in a Saint John bay 12 days after the devastating storm raked the island, on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
27 / 100
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 4. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Irmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 Sunday
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 4. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
28 / 100
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddomore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
29 / 100
Light from a mobile phone illuminates a Saudi woman's face during Iraqi singer Majid Al Muhandis' live performance as part of Spring of Culture 2017 in Manama, Bahrain, March 10. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Light from a mobile phone illuminates a Saudi woman's face during Iraqi singer Majid Al Muhandis' live performmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 11日 Saturday
Light from a mobile phone illuminates a Saudi woman's face during Iraqi singer Majid Al Muhandis' live performance as part of Spring of Culture 2017 in Manama, Bahrain, March 10. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
30 / 100
Farmer Osvaldo Lemas, 83, looks to the camera as he picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, February 28. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Farmer Osvaldo Lemas, 83, looks to the camera as he picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
Farmer Osvaldo Lemas, 83, looks to the camera as he picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, February 28. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
31 / 100
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donalmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
32 / 100
A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria, January 15. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrianmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria, January 15. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
33 / 100
Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, Britain, January 19. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, Britain, January 19. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, Britain, January 19. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
34 / 100
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
35 / 100
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China, Aprilmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
36 / 100
Police investigators and forensic technicians investigate a crime scene where a man was killed in Manaus, Brazil, January 6. Police erected roadblocks and increased patrols around Manaus to hunt down more than 100 inmates who escaped from a prison in Manaus during a riot. According to local media, police reported more than 12 murders in Manaus in the 24 hours after the escape. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Police investigators and forensic technicians investigate a crime scene where a man was killed in Manaus, Brazmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Police investigators and forensic technicians investigate a crime scene where a man was killed in Manaus, Brazil, January 6. Police erected roadblocks and increased patrols around Manaus to hunt down more than 100 inmates who escaped from a prison in Manaus during a riot. According to local media, police reported more than 12 murders in Manaus in the 24 hours after the escape. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
37 / 100
An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul, Iraq March 3. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul, Iraq March 3. REUTERS/Gmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul, Iraq March 3. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
38 / 100
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's sociamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 Saturday
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
39 / 100
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow, Russia, March 26. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow, Russia, March 26. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 Monday
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow, Russia, March 26. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
40 / 100
An aerial view shows the remains of burnt homes from what residents said was the latest attack by armed men in Thonyor, Leer County, South Sudan February 23. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

An aerial view shows the remains of burnt homes from what residents said was the latest attack by armed men inmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
An aerial view shows the remains of burnt homes from what residents said was the latest attack by armed men in Thonyor, Leer County, South Sudan February 23. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
41 / 100
Benedito, 66, smokes prawns as he checks it on a wood-fired oven in Corumbau village on the coast of Bahia state, Brazil, February 19. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Benedito, 66, smokes prawns as he checks it on a wood-fired oven in Corumbau village on the coast of Bahia stamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 Friday
Benedito, 66, smokes prawns as he checks it on a wood-fired oven in Corumbau village on the coast of Bahia state, Brazil, February 19. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
42 / 100
Afghan policemen try to rescue four-year-old Ali Ahmad at the site of a suicide attack followed by a clash between Afghan forces and insurgents after an attack on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan policemen try to rescue four-year-old Ali Ahmad at the site of a suicide attack followed by a clash betmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 28日 Monday
Afghan policemen try to rescue four-year-old Ali Ahmad at the site of a suicide attack followed by a clash between Afghan forces and insurgents after an attack on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
43 / 100
Cockfighting enthusiasts show a rooster through the window of a vintage car on their way to a cockfighting arena at the outskirts of Ciro Redondo, central region of Ciego de Avila province, Cuba, February 15. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cockfighting enthusiasts show a rooster through the window of a vintage car on their way to a cockfighting aremore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 Friday
Cockfighting enthusiasts show a rooster through the window of a vintage car on their way to a cockfighting arena at the outskirts of Ciro Redondo, central region of Ciego de Avila province, Cuba, February 15. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
44 / 100
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka serves during his Men's singles fourth round match against Italy's Andreas Seppi at the Australian Open, January 22. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka serves during his Men's singles fourth round match against Italy's Andreas Seppi amore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 Sunday
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka serves during his Men's singles fourth round match against Italy's Andreas Seppi at the Australian Open, January 22. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
45 / 100
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17. REUTERS/Saummore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
46 / 100
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya, October 13. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired bymore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 Friday
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya, October 13. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
47 / 100
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho celebrates with coaching staff at the Europa League Final versus Ajax Amsterdam. Phil Noble Livepic/via REUTERS

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho celebrates with coaching staff at the Europa League Final versus Ajax more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 Thursday
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho celebrates with coaching staff at the Europa League Final versus Ajax Amsterdam. Phil Noble Livepic/via REUTERS
Close
48 / 100
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, February 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, February 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, February 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
49 / 100
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
50 / 100
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old City, July 21. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old City, July 21. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
51 / 100
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the sacred thread festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal July 28. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred threads, also known as janai, for protection and purification during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the sacred thread festival at the Pasmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the sacred thread festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal July 28. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred threads, also known as janai, for protection and purification during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
52 / 100
A man takes a ride on a police wrecker in the Schanze district of Hamburg following the G20 summit, July 8. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man takes a ride on a police wrecker in the Schanze district of Hamburg following the G20 summit, July 8. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
A man takes a ride on a police wrecker in the Schanze district of Hamburg following the G20 summit, July 8. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
53 / 100
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Wmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
54 / 100
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during a daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, August 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during a daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaonmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 16日 Wednesday
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during a daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, August 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
55 / 100
A woman gestures as she mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A woman gestures as she mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9. REUTERS/Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 Wednesday
A woman gestures as she mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
56 / 100
Revellers take part in a traditional event marking the last day of the carnival season called "Kusaki", a folk party and a re-enactment showing the "defeat of Death" where all roles are played by males, which takes place on Shrove Tuesday in the village of Jedlinsk near Radom, Poland, February 28. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Revellers take part in a traditional event marking the last day of the carnival season called "Kusaki", a folkmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Revellers take part in a traditional event marking the last day of the carnival season called "Kusaki", a folk party and a re-enactment showing the "defeat of Death" where all roles are played by males, which takes place on Shrove Tuesday in the village of Jedlinsk near Radom, Poland, February 28. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
57 / 100
A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro runs amidst opposition supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro runs amidst opposition supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
58 / 100
Carmen De Jesus uses a flashlight at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity following damages caused by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico, September 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Carmen De Jesus uses a flashlight at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly pemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 Sunday
Carmen De Jesus uses a flashlight at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity following damages caused by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico, September 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
59 / 100
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy, July 18. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Almore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy, July 18. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
60 / 100
Hamida, a Rohingya refugee woman, cries as she holds her 40-day-old son, who died as a boat capsized in the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Hamida, a Rohingya refugee woman, cries as she holds her 40-day-old son, who died as a boat capsized in the shmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 Friday
Hamida, a Rohingya refugee woman, cries as she holds her 40-day-old son, who died as a boat capsized in the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
61 / 100
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump passes him after an eventmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 Thursday
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
62 / 100
People react as they watch a sesion of the Catalonian regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People react as they watch a sesion of the Catalonian regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
People react as they watch a sesion of the Catalonian regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
63 / 100
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines, October 25. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines, October 25. REUTERS/Romeomore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines, October 25. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
64 / 100
Model Elsa Hosk poses on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Elsa Hosk poses on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 Thursday
Model Elsa Hosk poses on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
65 / 100
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
66 / 100
Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico September 20. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 Thursday
Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico September 20. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
67 / 100
Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar October 19. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar October 19. REUTERS/Smore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 Thursday
Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar October 19. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
68 / 100
A medic holds the body of a girl recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, August 25. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A medic holds the body of a girl recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strikmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 25日 Friday
A medic holds the body of a girl recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, August 25. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
69 / 100
Burning forest is seen during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, to combat illegal logging in Apui, in the southern region of the state of Amazonas, Brazil, August 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Burning forest is seen during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Enmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 21日 Monday
Burning forest is seen during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, to combat illegal logging in Apui, in the southern region of the state of Amazonas, Brazil, August 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
70 / 100
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home,rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, February 27. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home,rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi fmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home,rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, February 27. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
71 / 100
Flood victims work on the Jute plant at the flood affected area at Saptari District, Nepal, August 14. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Flood victims work on the Jute plant at the flood affected area at Saptari District, Nepal, August 14. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Flood victims work on the Jute plant at the flood affected area at Saptari District, Nepal, August 14. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
72 / 100
Marin Honda of Japan in action at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Marin Honda of Japan in action at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 11月 4日 Saturday
Marin Honda of Japan in action at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
73 / 100
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, September 15. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White House along the National Park Service staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 Friday
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, September 15. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White House along the National Park Service staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
74 / 100
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya, November 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya, November 6.more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya, November 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
75 / 100
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York, March 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on Intmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York, March 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
76 / 100
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq, February 26. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants in western Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq, February 26. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
77 / 100
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island, February 3. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most actmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island, February 3. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
78 / 100
Skyscrapers Shanghai Tower (L), Jin Mao Tower (Top) and Shanghai World Financial Center are seen during a hazy day at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, March 20. REUTERS/Aly Song

Skyscrapers Shanghai Tower (L), Jin Mao Tower (Top) and Shanghai World Financial Center are seen during a hazymore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 Monday
Skyscrapers Shanghai Tower (L), Jin Mao Tower (Top) and Shanghai World Financial Center are seen during a hazy day at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, March 20. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
79 / 100
A shrine is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta, Portugal, September 9. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A shrine is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta, Portugal, September 9. REUTERS/Rafael Marchmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
A shrine is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta, Portugal, September 9. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
80 / 100
A woman pushes a pram as she walks over a frozen lake during sun down at the Pajulahti sports center near Lahti, Finland, February 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A woman pushes a pram as she walks over a frozen lake during sun down at the Pajulahti sports center near Lahtmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
A woman pushes a pram as she walks over a frozen lake during sun down at the Pajulahti sports center near Lahti, Finland, February 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
81 / 100
Salah Skaff, 25, reacts over the body of his daughter Amira Skaff, 1.5 years old, after an airstrike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria April 7. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Salah Skaff, 25, reacts over the body of his daughter Amira Skaff, 1.5 years old, after an airstrike on the remore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 8日 Saturday
Salah Skaff, 25, reacts over the body of his daughter Amira Skaff, 1.5 years old, after an airstrike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria April 7. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
82 / 100
Abu Malek, one of the survivors of a chemical attack in the Ghouta region of Damascus that took place in 2013, uses his crutches to walk along a street in the Ghouta town of Ain Tarma, Syria, April 7. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Abu Malek, one of the survivors of a chemical attack in the Ghouta region of Damascus that took place in 2013,more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 Tuesday
Abu Malek, one of the survivors of a chemical attack in the Ghouta region of Damascus that took place in 2013, uses his crutches to walk along a street in the Ghouta town of Ain Tarma, Syria, April 7. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
83 / 100
Members of the Saudi delegation wait for the arrival of China's President Xi Jinping and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud before a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Members of the Saudi delegation wait for the arrival of China's President Xi Jinping and Saudi King Salman binmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
Members of the Saudi delegation wait for the arrival of China's President Xi Jinping and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud before a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
84 / 100
People connect to the internet at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People connect to the internet at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 Monday
People connect to the internet at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
85 / 100
North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
86 / 100
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial as he trains during the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, March 9. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial as he trains during the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Champiomore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial as he trains during the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, March 9. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
87 / 100
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, part of ongoing demonstrations recently seen throughout Israel, in Jerusalem, February 9. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demomore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, part of ongoing demonstrations recently seen throughout Israel, in Jerusalem, February 9. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
88 / 100
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, September 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat thrmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, September 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
89 / 100
Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains lead several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia, April 4. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy raimore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains lead several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia, April 4. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
90 / 100
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a groumore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
91 / 100
Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast of Amapa state, northern Brazil, April 6. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast of Amapa state, northern Brazil, April 6. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
92 / 100
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc (GEO.N), in Adelanto, California, April 13. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc (GEO.N), in Adelanto, California, April 13. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
93 / 100
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 11. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in suppmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 11. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
94 / 100
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, Russia, February 23. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day amore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, Russia, February 23. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
95 / 100
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo SEARCH "POY GLOBAL" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2017 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY?

Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo SEARCH "POY GLOBAL" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2017 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY?
Close
96 / 100
SPLA-IO (SPLA-In Opposition) rebels carry an injured rebel after an assault on government SPLA (Sudan People's Liberation Army) soldiers, on the road between Kaya and Yondu, South Sudan, August 26. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

SPLA-IO (SPLA-In Opposition) rebels carry an injured rebel after an assault on government SPLA (Sudan People'smore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
SPLA-IO (SPLA-In Opposition) rebels carry an injured rebel after an assault on government SPLA (Sudan People's Liberation Army) soldiers, on the road between Kaya and Yondu, South Sudan, August 26. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
97 / 100
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her women's singles third round tennis match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.S. in the Australian Open 2017 in Melbourne, Australia, January 21. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her women's singles third round tennis match against Nicole Gibbs ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her women's singles third round tennis match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.S. in the Australian Open 2017 in Melbourne, Australia, January 21. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
98 / 100
A student stands next to a huge Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) inside the University of Barcelona's historic building the day after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 2. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A student stands next to a huge Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) inside the University of Barcelona's histormore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
A student stands next to a huge Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) inside the University of Barcelona's historic building the day after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 2. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
99 / 100
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, gestures to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 23. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French pmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 Monday
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, gestures to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 23. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
100 / 100
もう一度見る
次を見る
Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

次のスライドショー

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry and his U.S. actress girlfriend Meghan Markle announce they are engaged.

12:06am JST
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

2017年 11月 27日
Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

Driven by hunger and illness from their traditional homeland on the Orinoco River delta in northeastern Venezuela, more than 1,200 members of the Warao tribe...

2017年 11月 24日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 11月 24日

その他のスライドショー

Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Indonesia warns the first major eruption of Mount Agung in 54 years could be "imminent".

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

Most popular Instagram photos

Most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

South African crowned Miss Universe

South African crowned Miss Universe

Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, is crowned winner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry and his U.S. actress girlfriend Meghan Markle announce they are engaged.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Inmates at the Talavera Bruce women's prison hold a beauty pageant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Robot castle rises in China

Robot castle rises in China

Giant robots and futuristic cyberpunk castles rise out of lush mountain slopes at China's first virtual reality theme park.

Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

Driven by hunger and illness from their traditional homeland on the Orinoco River delta in northeastern Venezuela, more than 1,200 members of the Warao tribe migrated to northern Brazil to live and beg on the streets.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング