Pictures of the Year 2017
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbamore
Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Texas, August 28. more
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimore
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 1more
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic Smore
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var more
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", nemore
Migrants walk during a snowfall inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11. REUTERmore
A worker uses a table to move along a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 7. REUmore
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United more
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru, Marcmore
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Nad River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in more
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the firstmore
A Burning Man participant (L) evades a chasing firefighter and falls into the flames of the "Man Burn" after emore
Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-basedmore
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22. REUTERS/Tobymore
Aibhin Kenneally aged 13 from the Flynn-O'Kane dance group warms up backstage before performing during the Wormore
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at more
People collect scattered oranges amidst rubble after an airstrike on a market in rebel held Maarrat Misrin citmore
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag,more
The sun is obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse as seen from an Alaska Airlines commercial jet at 40,00more
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowmore
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek,more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile, September 16. KCNA via REUTERS
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's more
Vessels that sank during Hurricane Irma are seen in a Saint John bay 12 days after the devastating storm rakedmore
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Irmore
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddomore
Light from a mobile phone illuminates a Saudi woman's face during Iraqi singer Majid Al Muhandis' live performmore
Farmer Osvaldo Lemas, 83, looks to the camera as he picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province more
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donalmore
A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrianmore
Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, Britain, January 19. REUTmore
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, more
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China, Aprilmore
Police investigators and forensic technicians investigate a crime scene where a man was killed in Manaus, Brazmore
An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul, Iraq March 3. REUTERS/Gmore
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's sociamore
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow, Russia, March 26. REUTERmore
An aerial view shows the remains of burnt homes from what residents said was the latest attack by armed men inmore
Benedito, 66, smokes prawns as he checks it on a wood-fired oven in Corumbau village on the coast of Bahia stamore
Afghan policemen try to rescue four-year-old Ali Ahmad at the site of a suicide attack followed by a clash betmore
Cockfighting enthusiasts show a rooster through the window of a vintage car on their way to a cockfighting aremore
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka serves during his Men's singles fourth round match against Italy's Andreas Seppi amore
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17. REUTERS/Saummore
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired bymore
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho celebrates with coaching staff at the Europa League Final versus Ajax more
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, February 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garamore
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside more
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the sacred thread festival at the Pasmore
A man takes a ride on a police wrecker in the Schanze district of Hamburg following the G20 summit, July 8. more
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Wmore
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during a daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaonmore
A woman gestures as she mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9. REUTERS/Tmore
Revellers take part in a traditional event marking the last day of the carnival season called "Kusaki", a folkmore
A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicomore
Carmen De Jesus uses a flashlight at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly pemore
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Almore
Hamida, a Rohingya refugee woman, cries as she holds her 40-day-old son, who died as a boat capsized in the shmore
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump passes him after an eventmore
People react as they watch a sesion of the Catalonian regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independemore
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines, October 25. REUTERS/Romeomore
Model Elsa Hosk poses on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore
Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mmore
Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar October 19. REUTERS/Smore
A medic holds the body of a girl recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strikmore
Burning forest is seen during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Enmore
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home,rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi fmore
Flood victims work on the Jute plant at the flood affected area at Saptari District, Nepal, August 14. REmore
Marin Honda of Japan in action at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White more
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya, November 6.more
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on Intmore
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants in western Mmore
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most actmore
Skyscrapers Shanghai Tower (L), Jin Mao Tower (Top) and Shanghai World Financial Center are seen during a hazymore
A shrine is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta, Portugal, September 9. REUTERS/Rafael Marchmore
A woman pushes a pram as she walks over a frozen lake during sun down at the Pajulahti sports center near Lahtmore
Salah Skaff, 25, reacts over the body of his daughter Amira Skaff, 1.5 years old, after an airstrike on the remore
Abu Malek, one of the survivors of a chemical attack in the Ghouta region of Damascus that took place in 2013,more
Members of the Saudi delegation wait for the arrival of China's President Xi Jinping and Saudi King Salman binmore
People connect to the internet at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founmore
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial as he trains during the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Champiomore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demomore
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat thrmore
Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy raimore
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a groumore
Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast ofmore
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo more
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in suppmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day amore
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees more
SPLA-IO (SPLA-In Opposition) rebels carry an injured rebel after an assault on government SPLA (Sudan People'smore
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her women's singles third round tennis match against Nicole Gibbs ofmore
A student stands next to a huge Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) inside the University of Barcelona's histormore
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French pmore
