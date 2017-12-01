Pictures of the year: Aerials
Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Managemmore
A military vehicle evacuates about two dozen residents from the Autumn Chase Park apartments while pushing itsmore
River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland, Australia, February 12. REUTERS/Davmore
Burning forest is seen during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Enmore
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida, September 13. REUTERS/Carlo more
An aerial view shows combines harvesting wheat in a field of the Iskra farm outside the Siberian village of Kumore
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California, October 11. REUmore
A machine works its way through the snow, clearing the road crossing the mountain Sognefjellet, in Krossbu, Nomore
A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach, November 24. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEmore
An aerial view shows the territory of a military base following recent massive explosions at ammunition depotsmore
An aerial view of an ice carousel cut out on a frozen lake by Janne Kapylehto using a chainsaw, in Vanhankaupumore
An aerial view shows the remains of burnt homes from what residents said was the latest attack by armed men inmore
Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivmore
An aerial view shows single-handed dinghy boats of the Optimist international class around a motorboat of a comore
Black Rock City, a gathering of approximately 70,000 people that is created annually for the Burning Man arts more
An aerial view shows deforested land during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institmore
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen next to sunbeds and folded umbrellamore
Polluted water in the river Ganges is seen in Kanpur, India, April 4. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Italian Carabinieri officers ride their horses during the parade before the fifth practices for the Palio of Smore
Men play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 1. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Tire marks of a harvester are seen on a freshly harvested field during a strong drought in Teba, near Malaga, more
Residents and tourists enjoy the sea at Barra da Tijuca beach during a summer day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jmore
Smog is seen over the city during hazy weather in Tianjin, China, January 3. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows women swimming in the Yenisei River on a hot summer day, with the air temperature at aboumore
A destroyed trailer park is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida, September 13. REUTmore
Cherry blossom is seen along a road in Gui'an new district, Guizhou province, China, March 27. China Dailymore
Buildings and construction sites are seen among fog in Rizhao, Shandong province, China, June 2. REUTERS/Stmore
Nearly 2,000 people float in a line setting a new Guinness world record for the most people floating while holmore
An aerial view shows the area affected by a fire in the Siberian town of Kansk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, more
