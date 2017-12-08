Pictures of the year: Conflict
Afghan policemen try to rescue four-year-old Ali Ahmad at the site of a suicide attack followed by a clash betmore
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killemore
SPLA-IO (SPLA-In Opposition) rebels fire weapons during an assault on government SPLA (Sudan People's Liberatimore
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State mmore
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines, October 25. REUTERS/Romeo more
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town ofmore
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria, February 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 31. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts a cruise missile strike on Syria while in the Mediterramore
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7. Omid Vahabzamore
A Houthi fighter talks on the phone as he walks at the site of an air strike on a parade square in Sanaa, Yememore
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes-off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglomore
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq, March 1. Rmore
Two-and-a-half year old Hala al-Nufi, who suffers from a metabolic disorder which is worsening due to the siegmore
People collect scattered oranges amidst rubble after an airstrike on a market in rebel held Maarrat Misrin citmore
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clasmore
An Afghan man inspects inside a Shi'ite Muslim mosque after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 21, 2017.more
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Irmore
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, February 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garamore
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq,more
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan distmore
A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear while government troopmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria, July 29. Rmore
An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul, Iraq, March 3. REUTERS/more
A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the tmore
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria, Apmore
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Bengmore
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military bmore
A medic holds the body of a girl recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strikmore
Abu Malek, one of the survivors of a chemical attack in the Ghouta region of Damascus that took place in 2013,more
