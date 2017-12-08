エディション:
Pictures of the year: Conflict

Afghan policemen try to rescue four-year-old Ali Ahmad at the site of a suicide attack followed by a clash between Afghan forces and insurgents after an attack on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 8月 28日 Monday
Afghan policemen try to rescue four-year-old Ali Ahmad at the site of a suicide attack followed by a clash between Afghan forces and insurgents after an attack on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida, October 21. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida, October 21. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
SPLA-IO (SPLA-In Opposition) rebels fire weapons during an assault on government SPLA (Sudan People's Liberation Army) soldiers in the town of Kaya, on the border with Uganda, South Sudan, August 26. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 31日 Thursday
SPLA-IO (SPLA-In Opposition) rebels fire weapons during an assault on government SPLA (Sudan People's Liberation Army) soldiers in the town of Kaya, on the border with Uganda, South Sudan, August 26. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria, June 28. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 Thursday
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria, June 28. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines, October 25. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines, October 25. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, March 6. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 Wednesday
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, March 6. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria, February 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria, February 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 31. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 31. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts a cruise missile strike on Syria while in the Mediterranean Sea, April 7. Ford Williams/U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts a cruise missile strike on Syria while in the Mediterranean Sea, April 7. Ford Williams/U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS
A Houthi fighter talks on the phone as he walks at the site of an air strike on a parade square in Sanaa, Yemen, November 5. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 11月 5日 Sunday
A Houthi fighter talks on the phone as he walks at the site of an air strike on a parade square in Sanaa, Yemen, November 5. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes-off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali, October 17. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 Saturday
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes-off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali, October 17. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq, March 1. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 Thursday
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq, March 1. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.
Two-and-a-half year old Hala al-Nufi, who suffers from a metabolic disorder which is worsening due to the siege and food shortages in the eastern Ghouta, reacts as she sits on a bed in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, October 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Two-and-a-half year old Hala al-Nufi, who suffers from a metabolic disorder which is worsening due to the siege and food shortages in the eastern Ghouta, reacts as she sits on a bed in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, October 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People collect scattered oranges amidst rubble after an airstrike on a market in rebel held Maarrat Misrin city in Idlib province, Syria, January 14. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 15日 Sunday
People collect scattered oranges amidst rubble after an airstrike on a market in rebel held Maarrat Misrin city in Idlib province, Syria, January 14. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq, May 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq, May 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Afghan man inspects inside a Shi'ite Muslim mosque after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 Saturday
An Afghan man inspects inside a Shi'ite Muslim mosque after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 4. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 4. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, February 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, February 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq, February 27. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq, February 27. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear while government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, June 29. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 Thursday
A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear while government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, June 29. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria, July 29. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / 2017年 7月 31日 Monday
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria, July 29. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul, Iraq, March 3. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul, Iraq, March 3. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria, April 4. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria, April 4. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria, April 28. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 Saturday
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria, April 28. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 Friday
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine, September 27. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine, September 27. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A medic holds the body of a girl recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, August 25. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 8月 25日 Friday
A medic holds the body of a girl recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, August 25. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Abu Malek, one of the survivors of a chemical attack in the Ghouta region of Damascus that took place in 2013, uses his crutches to walk along a street in the Ghouta town of Ain Tarma, Syria, April 7. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 Tuesday
Abu Malek, one of the survivors of a chemical attack in the Ghouta region of Damascus that took place in 2013, uses his crutches to walk along a street in the Ghouta town of Ain Tarma, Syria, April 7. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
