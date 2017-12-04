Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women'smore
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to "Moonlight," after announcing by mistake thmore
Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Madonna embraces her son David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, Julmore
Johnny Depp poses on a Cadillac before presenting his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somore
Director Ruben Ostlund reacts to winning the Palme d'Or award for his film "The Square" at the closing ceremonmore
The Man is engulfed in flames as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gathered for the annual Bmore
Lady Gaga performs at Super Bowl halftime between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots in Houston,more
Cast members Gwendoline Christie, Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss pose during a photocall for the TV series "more
Michael Moore poses for a portrait at the site of his one-man Broadway show at the Belasco Theatre in Manhattamore
Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena more
Women dressed as handmaids promoting the Hulu original series "The Handmaid's Tale" stand along a street durinmore
Comedian Kathy Griffin cries during a news conference in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, June 2. REUTERS/Ringomore
Mel Brooks poses at a premiere of the HBO documentary "If You're Not In the Obit, Eat Breakfast" in Beverly Himore
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan, May more
Casey Affleck reacts as he accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Oscar Awards, Fmore
Actress Jane Fonda makes a face as she speaks on stage at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award smore
Actor Ryan Gosling poses for his fans at a premiere event for "La La Land" in Tokyo, January 26. REUTERS/Kmore
Ed Sheeran performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britainmore
Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci kisses actor Alex Lutz on stage at the opening ceremony of the Camore
Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norrismore
Actor Jeff Goldblum sits with his wife Emilie Livingston from Canada and their 22-month-old son Charlie Ocean more
Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough reacts after being crowned 2017 Miss USA in Las Vegas, May 14. Rmore
Directors JR and Agnes Varda joke with musician Matthieu Chedid, known as M, as they pose at the photocall formore
The cast of Justice League poses for photographers at a photocall in London, November 4. REUTERS/ Peter Nicmore
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan, May 1. REUTERS/Lumore
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins looks at his engraved Oscar at the Governors Ball following the Academy Awardmore
Lorde performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 16. REUTERS/more
Adele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for "Hello" and Album of the Year for "25" dmore
Model Elsa Hosk poses on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival, May 24. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissimore
Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecomore
Taylor Swift, her mother Andrea and attorney Jesse Schaudies react to the verdict being read in Denver Federalmore
Emma Watson has her dress adjusted before she poses for photographers at a media event for the film "Beauty anmore
Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 13. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bono sings as U2 perform during their U2: The Joshua Tree Tour, at Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland July 22. REUmore
Kendrick Lamar with his awards at the MTV Video Music Awards, August 27. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Former talk show host and comedian David Letterman arrives for the 2017 Profile in Courage Award ceremony, beimore
Actress Viola Davis poses with her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the film "Fences" at the Academy Awarmore
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during more
Producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner "Moonlight" during the Academy Awards, more
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Pictures of the year: Religion
Our top religion photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.