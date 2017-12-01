エディション:
Pictures of the year: Environment

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada April 16. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy, February 28. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
A dead whale is seen on the shore of Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 15. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India, October 31. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 Tuesday
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by Storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London, Britain, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 Tuesday
Forest burns during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, to combat illegal logging in Apui, in the southern region of the state of Amazonas, Brazil, August 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 8月 21日 Monday
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) lights up the sky near the village of Pallas (Muonio region) of Lapland, Finland September 8. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

Reuters / 2017年 9月 8日 Friday
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 24. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 Friday
A British Airways airplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 23. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
Polluted water in the river Ganges is seen in Kanpur, India, April 4. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Cypresses are seen in a field in the world famous "Crete Senesi" (Siennese clays) in Val D' Orcia, south Tuscany, Italy, August 13. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
A wild horse is herded into corrals by a helicopter during a Bureau of Land Management round-up outside Milford, Utah, January 7. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 Wednesday
Snow-covered trees are seen at Lake Koenigssee, Germany October 7. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 Saturday
Smog is seen over the city during hazy weather in Tianjin, China, January 3. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
A machine works its way through the snow, clearing the road crossing the mountain Sognefjellet, in Krossbu, Norway April 18. NTB Scanpix/Tore Meek via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 Wednesday
Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A long exposure shows molten lava flowing from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French island Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, February 3. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia, January 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia August 2. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
The first snowfall of the season covers a chapel in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy, July 18. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, January 3. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in burned pastures near Higgins, Texas, March 12. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy February 28. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Emissions from a power plant chimney rise over Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, January 13. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Gale force winds blow back the waves at Church Rock on Broad Haven Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain, February 23. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in southwest Britain, February 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A general view of the dried up Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa, June 2. The dam supplies most of the city 's potable water. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A boat sails during the sunset in the sea of Fortaleza, Brazil, April 23. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 Monday
A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue Well) dives to search for belongings dropped by tourists, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil, March 21. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 30. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 Thursday
Residents and tourists enjoy the sea at Barra da Tijuca beach during a summer day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 15. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
A bottle is seen on a parched ground at Guadalteba reservoir during a strong drought in Ardales, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 6. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 Monday
Smoke rises during drought, high temperatures and low humidity in Brasilia, Brazil, August 30. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 8月 31日 Thursday
A woman pushes a pram as she walks over a frozen lake during sundown at the Pajulahti sports center near Lahti, Finland, February 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
A man climbs a wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic, January 12. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York, March 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Lava, inside the crater of Mount Agung volcano, reflects off ash and clouds, while it erupts, as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 30. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 Thursday
