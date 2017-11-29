Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Irmore
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants durinmore
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home rest in the desert, as they wait to be transported while Iraqi more
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) run and cover themselves from a bomb attack in outside of Hawija, Irmore
An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul, Iraq March 3. REUTERS/Gormore
Amar Hussein, 22, an Islamic State member, listens to a counterterrorism agent in Sulaimaniya, Iraq February 1more
Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces near tmore
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiermore
Snipers with the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosmore
A displaced Iraqi girl who fled her home cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militantmore
Cars abandoned by people fleeing Mosul after Islamic State took over the city in 2014 are seen near a Kurdish more
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic Smore
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with Islamic State fighters in westmore
A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire, which broke out at oil wells set ablamore
A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building fmore
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq, March 1. REUTmore
A displaced Iraqi girl cries before entering Hamam al-Alil camp, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State milmore
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyedmore
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul, Iraq, June 18. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
An Iraqi special forces soldier reacts after Islamic State militants shot dead another Iraqi special forces somore
Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Al-Hatra, southwest more
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants in western Mmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks next to a destroyed house after clashes with Islamic State fightersmore
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter, Iraq February 28. REUTERmore
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter reacts as he mourns near the body of his brother, who was an FSA fighter and more
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clamore
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul, Iraq July 3. Rmore
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces calls his comrades during the fighting with Islamic State fighters inmore
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire a missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle in Somore
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, March 4. more
A man gestures at U.S. military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria, Amore
A displaced Iraqi with his son prepares to get on a truck to be carried to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battlmore
Displaced people, who fled Islamic State militants, cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul, Iramore
A general view of the library at the University of Mosul, burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic more
An Iraqi soldier holds up a wedding dress found at an abandoned house previously used by Islamic State militanmore
A boy, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, cries as he sits with his family inside amore
An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces durmore
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover from sniper fire from Islamic State militants near the stamore
A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response fomore
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants is seen on the outskirts of the ancient city of Hatra near more
One of the displaced Iraqis who fled their homes has his beard shaved outside Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosmore
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albmore
A disabled Iraqi girl who fled her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi fmore
Fighters with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dance along a street in Raqqa, Syria, October 18. REUTERS/Erimore
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners, nmore
