Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Texas, August 28. more
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California, October 11. REUTmore
Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquakmore
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var more
A worker uses a table to move along a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 7. REmore
A woman is assisted while crossing a flooded street after the Huaycoloro river flooded its banks in Huachipa, more
Vessels that sank during Hurricane Irma are seen on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, September 16. REUTERS/Jomore
Tomasa Mozo, 69, a housewife, looks up at the roof as she poses for a portrait inside the ruins of her house amore
The Eagle Creek wildfire burns as golfers play at the Beacon Rock Golf Course in North Bonneville, Washington,more
Rescue workers drag damaged cars out of debris and mud after a flood in Yongji, Jilin province, China, July 17more
A rescue helicopter hovers in the background as an elderly woman and her poodle use an air mattress to float amore
Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile, Januamore
A woman wades through a submerged street in the UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An after Typhoon Damrey hit Vietnamore
Carmen De Jesus uses a flashlight at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly pemore
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas, March 12. REUTERS/Lucas more
A burnt house is seen following a forest fire in Vila Nova, near Vouzela, Portugal, October 16. REUTERS/Pedmore
A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra,more
A dog waits to be rescued in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains in Manizales, Colombia, Apmore
Roberto Morales Santos, 70, looks out after posing for a portrait in his home, damaged by Hurricane Maria, in more
David Gonzalez comforts his wife Kathy after being rescued from their home flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey inmore
Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, September 20. REUTERSmore
Wildfires burn along the Twelve Apostles area of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, October 13. REUTmore
Residents use boats to evacuate flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey along Tidwell Road, east Houston, Texamore
The Tampa skyline is seen in the background as local residents (L-R) Rony Ordonez, Jean Dejesus and Henry Gallmore
Alfredo Martinez, a mail man for the U.S. Postal Service delivers the mail at an area damaged by Hurricane Marmore
Rescue personnel help Hersey Kirk into a restraint as a rescue helicopter hovers in the distance after she wasmore
The La Tuna Canyon fire over Burbank, California, September 2. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
A man casts his fishing net in the flood waters next to his partially submerged hut in Morigaon district in thmore
A destroyed car is stuck at the entrance of a house following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens, kilmore
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida, September 13. REUTERS/Carlo Allmore
Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen more
A firefighter rides a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Pormore
A girl hugs a Mexican marine officer as she offers hugs to people near the site of a collapsed building after more
The contents of a damaged home can be seen as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Maria near the towmore
A cow walks amidst the debris of burnt houses after recent wildfires in the Siberian settlement of Strelka, lomore
A firefighter is seen near flames from a forest fire in Cabanoes, near Lousa, Portugal, October 16. REUTERSmore
Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy raimore
Boats wrecked by Hurricane Irma are seen from a plane in Sint Maarten, Netherlands September 11. REUTERS/Amore
A religious statue slumps to the side after an earthquake hit the island of Ischia, near Naples, Italy, Augustmore
Debris rolls down the rockface of a mountain after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, more
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum after the area wasmore
A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California, July 13. Lassen Countymore
Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Smore
Disneyland is seen as wildfires rage in Anaheim, California, October 9. INSTAGRAM /@KENNYA.BOULTER/Kennya more
Trees denuded by Hurricane Irma line a hilltop on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, September 16. REUTERS/Jonmore
A sign saying "Send Tesla" is spelled out with remnants of a nearby house destroyed by Hurricane Irma as the omore
A military vehicle evacuates about two dozen residents from the Autumn Chase Park apartments while pushing itsmore
The remains of burnt houses are seen through the window of a destroyed house as the worst wildfires in Chile'smore
Local residents ride a horse by a destroyed building after Hurricane Maria in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, October 4. more
次のスライドショー
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Bali volcano alert raised to highest level
Indonesia warns the first major eruption of Mount Agung in 54 years could be "imminent".
Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle
Britain's Prince Harry and his U.S. actress girlfriend Meghan Markle announce they are engaged.
その他のスライドショー
North Korea's latest missile test
North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile in a "breakthrough" that puts the U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons whose warheads could withstand re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh
Pope Francis urged respect for human rights during a visit to Myanmar, before the second leg of his trip to Bangladesh.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos from the past year.