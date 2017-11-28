エディション:
Pictures of the year: Oddly

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike at Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike at Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 Wednesday
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Singer Grace Jones adjusts her hat as she arrives for the UK premiere of her movie "Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami" in London, Britain, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 Thursday
Singer Grace Jones adjusts her hat as she arrives for the UK premiere of her movie "Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami" in London, Britain, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina January 23, 2017. Halilagic discovered earlier this year that he had the unusual ability to attach items to his body using what he says is a special energy radiated from his body. Without making any special preparation, he says he is able to hold on to spoons, forks, knives, and other kitchen appliances, as well as non-metal objects like remote controls, all plastic stuff, and cell phones. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina January 23, 2017. Halilagic discovered earlier this year that he had the unusual ability to attach items to his body using what he says is a special energy radiated from his body. Without making any special preparation, he says he is able to hold on to spoons, forks, knives, and other kitchen appliances, as well as non-metal objects like remote controls, all plastic stuff, and cell phones. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31, 2017. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31, 2017. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A boy dressed as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 29日 Sunday
A boy dressed as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A visitor wearing a T. Rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
A visitor wearing a T. Rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, and other members practice a Moranbong Band dance in Tokyo, Japan October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, and other members practice a Moranbong Band dance in Tokyo, Japan October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The Ford and Virginia Tech research simulated a self-driving vehicle using a "seat suit" to conceal the human driver. This was done to explore pedestrian reaction to external lighting signals that indicate when the vehicle is driving, yielding or accelerating from a stop in Arlington, Virginia, in this handout photo obtained by Reuters September 13, 2017. Ford Motor Company/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
The Ford and Virginia Tech research simulated a self-driving vehicle using a "seat suit" to conceal the human driver. This was done to explore pedestrian reaction to external lighting signals that indicate when the vehicle is driving, yielding or accelerating from a stop in Arlington, Virginia, in this handout photo obtained by Reuters September 13, 2017. Ford Motor Company/Handout via Reuters
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 Saturday
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Maurizio Cattelan's "America", a fully functional solid gold toilet, is seen at The Guggenheim Museum in New York City, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Maurizio Cattelan's "America", a fully functional solid gold toilet, is seen at The Guggenheim Museum in New York City, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanks overturned near Depoe Bay, Oregon, July 13, 2017. Depoe Bay Fire District/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanks overturned near Depoe Bay, Oregon, July 13, 2017. Depoe Bay Fire District/Handout via REUTERS
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 Friday
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 8月 16日 Wednesday
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New York, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New York, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 20, 2017. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 20, 2017. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS
Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college Anastasia Shevtsova (R) and Yulia Lyakhovykh do leg-splits as they study for an exam and a performance by the graduates at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet, at the college's campus in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/ Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 Saturday
Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college Anastasia Shevtsova (R) and Yulia Lyakhovykh do leg-splits as they study for an exam and a performance by the graduates at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet, at the college's campus in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/ Ilya Naymushin
Babyclon owner Cristina Iglesias adjusts an Avatar baby at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 Sunday
Babyclon owner Cristina Iglesias adjusts an Avatar baby at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West
French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for over seven years at her home in Saint-Omer, northern France, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for over seven years at her home in Saint-Omer, northern France, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A wingsuit flyer hits the target during Wingsuit Flying World Championship in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China September 11, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A wingsuit flyer hits the target during Wingsuit Flying World Championship in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China September 11, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 Friday
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman with long hair poses for pictures in Weihai, Shandong province, China, April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 Sunday
A woman with long hair poses for pictures in Weihai, Shandong province, China, April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Mermaid and diving instructor Luciana Fuzetti trains whilst wearing a mermaid tail in the Tijucas Islands in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 22, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
Mermaid and diving instructor Luciana Fuzetti trains whilst wearing a mermaid tail in the Tijucas Islands in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 22, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A groom naps as newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 9月 7日 Thursday
A groom naps as newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
