Pictures of the year: Oddly
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike at Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antoniomore
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian cimore
Singer Grace Jones adjusts her hat as she arrives for the UK premiere of her movie "Grace Jones: Bloodlight anmore
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina January 23, 2017. Halilagicmore
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31, 2017. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via Rmore
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Tmore
A boy dressed as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party inmore
A visitor wearing a T. Rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre imore
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, and othemore
The Ford and Virginia Tech research simulated a self-driving vehicle using a "seat suit" to conceal the human more
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April more
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafahmore
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottimore
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Borumore
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force basmore
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbaimore
Maurizio Cattelan's "America", a fully functional solid gold toilet, is seen at The Guggenheim Museum in New Ymore
Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanksmore
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke more
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoninmore
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'more
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to itmore
Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college Anastasia Shevtsova (R) and Yulia Lyakhovykh do leg-splits amore
Babyclon owner Cristina Iglesias adjusts an Avatar baby at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuringmore
French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for more
A wingsuit flyer hits the target during Wingsuit Flying World Championship in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, Chimore
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students more
A woman with long hair poses for pictures in Weihai, Shandong province, China, April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stringemore
Mermaid and diving instructor Luciana Fuzetti trains whilst wearing a mermaid tail in the Tijucas Islands in Rmore
A groom naps as newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace more
