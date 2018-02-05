エディション:
Pitch invaders

A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Newcastle United plays Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London, February 2018. REUTERS/David Klein

A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Newcastle United plays Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London, Februamore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 Monday
A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Newcastle United plays Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London, February 2018. REUTERS/David Klein
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track at the World Athletics Championships in London, August 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 Sunday
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track at the World Athletics Championships in London, August 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Stewards tackle a fan who invaded the pitch during the Euro 2016 in Saint-Denis, France. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic

Reuters / 2016年 7月 11日 Monday
Stewards tackle a fan who invaded the pitch during the Euro 2016 in Saint-Denis, France. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
A pitch invader is stopped by a steward as Southampton play AFC Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium, January 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A pitch invader is stopped by a steward as Southampton play AFC Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium, January 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Livepic
Match stewards chase after a fan who had invaded the pitch at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, July 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Graham Stuart Livepic

Reuters / 2015年 8月 8日 Saturday
Match stewards chase after a fan who had invaded the pitch at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, July 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Graham Stuart Livepic
A male streaker on the pitch during a Scotland-Qatar friendly in Edinburgh, June 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2015年 6月 6日 Saturday
A male streaker on the pitch during a Scotland-Qatar friendly in Edinburgh, June 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Security attempts to stop a supporter of Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk who ran onto the pitch to celebrate their victory over Napoli in the Europa League semi-final in Kiev, May 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 Friday
Security attempts to stop a supporter of Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk who ran onto the pitch to celebrate their victory over Napoli in the Europa League semi-final in Kiev, May 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A South Africa fan invades the pitch during the IRB Rugby World Cup 2015, in Villa Park, Birmingham. Action Images via REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / 2015年 9月 27日 Sunday
A South Africa fan invades the pitch during the IRB Rugby World Cup 2015, in Villa Park, Birmingham. Action Images via REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A pitch invader is tackled by security during the IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 in Leeds. Action images via REUTERS / Ed Sykes

Reuters / 2015年 9月 27日 Sunday
A pitch invader is tackled by security during the IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 in Leeds. Action images via REUTERS / Ed Sykes
A pitch invader as Club Brugge plays Manchester United in Bruges, Belgium, August 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
A pitch invader as Club Brugge plays Manchester United in Bruges, Belgium, August 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine
A fan invades the pitch as QPR celebrates after scoring against Huddersfield Town at John Smith's Stadium, August 2015. Action Images via REUTERS/Ed Sykes

Reuters / 2015年 8月 30日 Sunday
A fan invades the pitch as QPR celebrates after scoring against Huddersfield Town at John Smith's Stadium, August 2015. Action Images via REUTERS/Ed Sykes
A streaker on the pitch during the IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 in Milton Keynes. Action Images via REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
A streaker on the pitch during the IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 in Milton Keynes. Action Images via REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A policeman tackles a protester before the start of the Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, March 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 Sunday
A policeman tackles a protester before the start of the Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, March 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A spectatator invades the pitch as Adelaide United plays Liverpool in Adelaide, Australia, July 2015. Action Images via REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Reuters / 2015年 7月 20日 Monday
A spectatator invades the pitch as Adelaide United plays Liverpool in Adelaide, Australia, July 2015. Action Images via REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Security personnel chase a streaker during the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Christchurch, February 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 Saturday
Security personnel chase a streaker during the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Christchurch, February 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
A line judge reacts as a protester is removed from the court by a security personnel at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 Sunday
A line judge reacts as a protester is removed from the court by a security personnel at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A streaker runs across the field during the centenary rugby league test match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / 2008年 5月 9日 Friday
A streaker runs across the field during the centenary rugby league test match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A fan is caught by security officials for running onto the field during a 2014 World Cup Group E match between Switzerland and France in Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2014年 6月 21日 Saturday
A fan is caught by security officials for running onto the field during a 2014 World Cup Group E match between Switzerland and France in Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Security personnel tackle a man who ran onto the field in his underwear as he tries to steal second base in St. Petersburg, Florida, September 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / 2013年 9月 17日 Tuesday
Security personnel tackle a man who ran onto the field in his underwear as he tries to steal second base in St. Petersburg, Florida, September 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Security officials tackle a runner as the Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros in Seattle, April 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Reuters / 2013年 4月 9日 Tuesday
Security officials tackle a runner as the Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros in Seattle, April 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Security guards reach for a fan that ran onto the playing field, slid into second base, and then tried to escape by climbing the outfield wall as the Toronto Blue Jays played the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, April 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / 2013年 4月 8日 Monday
Security guards reach for a fan that ran onto the playing field, slid into second base, and then tried to escape by climbing the outfield wall as the Toronto Blue Jays played the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, April 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Maria Sharapova watches a streaker who interrupted her quarter-final match with Russia's Elena Dementieva at Wimbledon, July 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2009年 5月 28日 Thursday
Maria Sharapova watches a streaker who interrupted her quarter-final match with Russia's Elena Dementieva at Wimbledon, July 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Turkish soccer fan runs on the pitch during a friendly against Austria in Vienna, November 2008. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2008年 11月 20日 Thursday
A Turkish soccer fan runs on the pitch during a friendly against Austria in Vienna, November 2008. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Police and security arrest a fan that ran onto the field as the Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, April 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Reuters / 2012年 4月 11日 Wednesday
Police and security arrest a fan that ran onto the field as the Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, April 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
A streaker dives over the net at the Wimbledon tennis championships, July 2002. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

Reuters / 2009年 5月 22日 Friday
A streaker dives over the net at the Wimbledon tennis championships, July 2002. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
