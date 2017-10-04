エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 10月 5日 03:45 JST

Plight of the Rohingya

Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 30
A newly arrived Rohingya refugee waits to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A newly arrived Rohingya refugee waits to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
A newly arrived Rohingya refugee waits to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
2 / 30
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 Thursday
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 30
Gultaz Begum, who said she fled from Myanmar with her seven children after she was shot in the eye, her husband killed and village burnt, rests at the ward for Rohingya refugees in Sadar hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Gultaz Begum, who said she fled from Myanmar with her seven children after she was shot in the eye, her husbanmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Gultaz Begum, who said she fled from Myanmar with her seven children after she was shot in the eye, her husband killed and village burnt, rests at the ward for Rohingya refugees in Sadar hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 30
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 30
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 30
Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar. Begum said she travelled with her family through the forests of Myanmar for forty days after her house was burned by soldiers. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar. Begum said she travelled with her family through the forests of Myanmar for forty days after her house was burned by soldiers. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 30
A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 30
Rohingya refugees rest after arriving by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Rohingya refugees rest after arriving by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 Monday
Rohingya refugees rest after arriving by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 30
Lalu Miya cries over the bodies of his wife and children, who died after a boat with Rohingya refugees capsized as they were fleeing Myanmar, before the funeral just behind Inani Beach near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Miya, whose family was on the boat that capsized, just off the shore of Bangladesh, survived but three of his children and wife died in the accident. Two other of his children remain missing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Lalu Miya cries over the bodies of his wife and children, who died after a boat with Rohingya refugees capsizemore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 Saturday
Lalu Miya cries over the bodies of his wife and children, who died after a boat with Rohingya refugees capsized as they were fleeing Myanmar, before the funeral just behind Inani Beach near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Miya, whose family was on the boat that capsized, just off the shore of Bangladesh, survived but three of his children and wife died in the accident. Two other of his children remain missing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 30
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughtomore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 24日 Sunday
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
11 / 30
A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
12 / 30
Discarded items of clothing in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Discarded items of clothing in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
Discarded items of clothing in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
13 / 30
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts as people wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee girl reacts as people wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 Monday
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts as people wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
14 / 30
Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 Tuesday
Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
15 / 30
Military and local security personnel keep Rohingya refugees in line as they queue for aid at Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Military and local security personnel keep Rohingya refugees in line as they queue for aid at Cox's Bazar. more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 Tuesday
Military and local security personnel keep Rohingya refugees in line as they queue for aid at Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
16 / 30
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
17 / 30
A Rohingya refugee boy carries his belongings as he walks to a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Rohingya refugee boy carries his belongings as he walks to a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Danismore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
A Rohingya refugee boy carries his belongings as he walks to a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 30
Rohingya refugees walk to the shore with his belongings after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees walk to the shore with his belongings after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat tmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 6日 Wednesday
Rohingya refugees walk to the shore with his belongings after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
19 / 30
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
20 / 30
Rohingya refugees scuffle as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees scuffle as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 Saturday
Rohingya refugees scuffle as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
21 / 30
Rohingya refugees carry their child as they walk through water after crossing border by boat through the Naf River in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees carry their child as they walk through water after crossing border by boat through the Naf Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 7日 Thursday
Rohingya refugees carry their child as they walk through water after crossing border by boat through the Naf River in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
22 / 30
Rohingya refugees stands in an open place during heavy rain, as they are hold by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after illegally crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees stands in an open place during heavy rain, as they are hold by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 1日 Friday
Rohingya refugees stands in an open place during heavy rain, as they are hold by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after illegally crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
23 / 30
A Rohingya refugee boy looks on as he stands in a queue to receive relief supplies given by local people in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Rohingya refugee boy looks on as he stands in a queue to receive relief supplies given by local people in Comore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 Sunday
A Rohingya refugee boy looks on as he stands in a queue to receive relief supplies given by local people in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
24 / 30
A Rohingya refugee girl at a camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee girl at a camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 Thursday
A Rohingya refugee girl at a camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
25 / 30
Women carry children through the water as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women carry children through the water as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 Thursday
Women carry children through the water as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
26 / 30
A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) tells a Rohingya girl not to come on Bangladesh side, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) tells a Rohingya girl not to come on Bangladesh side, in Cox�s Bazarmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 28日 Monday
A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) tells a Rohingya girl not to come on Bangladesh side, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
27 / 30
A woman reacts as Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman reacts as Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 Thursday
A woman reacts as Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
28 / 30
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat thrmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 11日 Monday
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
29 / 30
A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughtonmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 Wednesday
A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
The art of North Korea

The art of North Korea

次のスライドショー

The art of North Korea

The art of North Korea

The sale of North Korean artwork, produced by thousands of artists catering to burgeoning demand, is helping Pyongyang raise cash amid sanctions.

2017年 10月 5日
Search ends for Mexico City earthquake victims

Search ends for Mexico City earthquake victims

The search for victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds in Mexico City ends as rescue workers recover the body of the last person known to be missing.

2017年 10月 5日
Pictures of the month: September

Pictures of the month: September

Our top photos from the past month.

2017年 10月 4日
Searching for migrants on the Mediterranean

Searching for migrants on the Mediterranean

On board the MV Seefuchs, a German NGO migrant rescue ship, during operations off the Libyan coast.

2017年 10月 4日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング