2017年 08月 3日

Plight of the Yazidi

A yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region. Iraq's Yazidis are marking three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them, but their ordeal is far from over despite the ouster of the jihadist fighters. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
Yazidis visit a cemetery during a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
A yazidi man stands in front of destroyed houses in Iraq's Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
Yazidis attend a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region. At least 9,900 of Iraq's Yazidis were killed or kidnapped in just days in the Islamic State attack in 2014, according to a study documenting the number of Yazidis affected which could be used as evidence in any trial for genocide. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
An Iraqi Yazidi refugee girl attends a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region, in the village of Nea Apollonia where more than 400 Yazidis live in apartments provided by a UNHCR-sponsored housing scheme, near Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

2017年 8月 3日
Yazidis visit a cemetery during a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
Iraqi Yazidi refugee women mourn during a commemoration to mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them in Sinjar region, in the village of Nea Apollonia where more than 400 Yazidis live in apartments provided by a UNHCR-sponsored housing scheme, near Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

2017年 8月 3日
A yazidi man sits in a back of a vehicle in Sinjar region. Thousands of captured men were killed in what a United Nations commission called a genocide against the Yazidis, a religious sect whose beliefs combine elements of several ancient Middle Eastern religions. Islamic State considers Yazidis as devil-worshippers. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
Yazidis play cards in a street in Sinjar region. Kurdish peshmerga forces retook around half of Sinjar in late 2015, effectively annexing it to the autonomous region they hope to convert into an independent state. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
Yazidis children sit outside their house in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
Iraqi Yazidi refugees attend a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide, in the village of Nea Apollonia where more than 400 Yazidis live in apartments provided by a UNHCR-sponsored housing scheme, near Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

2017年 8月 3日
A yazidi boy passes destroyed houses in Sinjar region. Large parts of the city, which was also home to Muslim Kurds and Arabs, remain empty. Around 1,000 Yazidi families have returned to Sinjar since the city was retaken in 2015, according to Khalaf. The city and the surrounding area had been home to around 400,000 Yazidis. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
An Iraqi Yazidi refugee boy attends a commemoration to mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them in Sinjar region, in the village of Nea Apollonia where more than 400 Yazidis live in apartments provided by a UNHCR-sponsored housing scheme, near Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

2017年 8月 3日
A yazidi girl sits in a playground in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
Yazidis children play in a playground in Sinjar region. Nearly 3,000 Yazidi women and children remain in Islamic State captivity, and control over Sinjar is disputed by rival armed factions and their regional patrons. Justice for the crimes Yazidis suffered, including sexual enslavement, has also so far proved elusive. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
Yazidis children sit outside their house in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
Yazidis children play in a playground in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
Workers clean a street in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
Yazidis attend a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
Members of Kurdish forces attend a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
A member of Kurdish security forces stands guard in Sinjar region. Kurdish peshmerga forces retook around half of Sinjar in late 2015, effectively annexing it to the autonomous region they hope to convert into an independent state. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
Yazidis children play in a playground in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
A Yazidi woman visits a cemetery during a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 8月 3日
