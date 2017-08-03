Plight of the Yazidi
A yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region. Iraq's Yazidis are marking three years since Imore
Yazidis visit a cemetery during a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar regimore
A yazidi man stands in front of destroyed houses in Iraq's Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Yazidis attend a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region. At least 9,90more
An Iraqi Yazidi refugee girl attends a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjarmore
Yazidis visit a cemetery during a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar regimore
Iraqi Yazidi refugee women mourn during a commemoration to mark three years since Islamic State launched what more
A yazidi man sits in a back of a vehicle in Sinjar region. Thousands of captured men were killed in what a Unimore
Yazidis play cards in a street in Sinjar region. Kurdish peshmerga forces retook around half of Sinjar in latemore
Yazidis children sit outside their house in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi Yazidi refugees attend a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide, in the village omore
A yazidi boy passes destroyed houses in Sinjar region. Large parts of the city, which was also home to Muslim more
An Iraqi Yazidi refugee boy attends a commemoration to mark three years since Islamic State launched what the more
A yazidi girl sits in a playground in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Yazidis children play in a playground in Sinjar region. Nearly 3,000 Yazidi women and children remain in Islammore
Yazidis children sit outside their house in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Yazidis children play in a playground in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Workers clean a street in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Yazidis attend a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaimore
Members of Kurdish forces attend a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar regmore
A member of Kurdish security forces stands guard in Sinjar region. Kurdish peshmerga forces retook around halfmore
Yazidis children play in a playground in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Yazidi woman visits a cemetery during a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinmore
