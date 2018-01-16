Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis blesses a child upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis visits the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis is greeted by Jeannette Zurita, representative of prisoners, at the San Joaquin women's prison inmore
Pope Francis visits the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis waves to people as he arrives at O'Higgins park where he will lead a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REmore
Nuns wave Vatican flags while standing behind a fence as Pope Francis leads a mass at O'Higgins park in Santiamore
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Maglio Perez
Faithful hold a giant Chilean flag as Pope Francis leads a mass at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/more
A nun carries a foldable chair while waiting with others at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a massmore
Pope Francis and Chile's president Michelle Bachelet review honour guards at the La Moneda Presidential palacemore
Pope Francis attends next to Chile's President Michelle Bachelet upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/more
Pope Francis waves as he drives past the presidential palace La Moneda in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garmore
People cheer as Pope Francis drives past in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Pope Francis puts a crown on the Virgin Mary during a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Amore
Priests attend as Pope Francis arrives to leads a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessmore
A priest hears the confession of a faithful at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiagomore
Nuns take a selfie at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio more
Flags of Chile and the Vatican hang from the cockpit of a plane transporting Pope Francis during his arrival imore
People greet Pope Francis as he drives through Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A man carries a makeshift cross before the arrival of Pope Francis in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Pope Francis waves to people outside the nunciature in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana
Pope Francis holds a picture depicting a victim of the 1945 atomic bombing in Nagasaki as he speaks to reportemore
