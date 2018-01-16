エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 01月 17日 05:55 JST

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis blesses a child upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis blesses a child upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Pope Francis blesses a child upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 22
Pope Francis visits the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis visits the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Pope Francis visits the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 22
Pope Francis is greeted by Jeannette Zurita, representative of prisoners, at the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis is greeted by Jeannette Zurita, representative of prisoners, at the San Joaquin women's prison inmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Pope Francis is greeted by Jeannette Zurita, representative of prisoners, at the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 22
Pope Francis visits the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis visits the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Pope Francis visits the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 22
Pope Francis waves to people as he arrives at O'Higgins park where he will lead a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana

Pope Francis waves to people as he arrives at O'Higgins park where he will lead a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Pope Francis waves to people as he arrives at O'Higgins park where he will lead a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana
Close
5 / 22
Nuns wave Vatican flags while standing behind a fence as Pope Francis leads a mass at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Vogel

Nuns wave Vatican flags while standing behind a fence as Pope Francis leads a mass at O'Higgins park in Santiamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Nuns wave Vatican flags while standing behind a fence as Pope Francis leads a mass at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Vogel
Close
6 / 22
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Maglio Perez

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Maglio Perez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Maglio Perez
Close
7 / 22
Faithful hold a giant Chilean flag as Pope Francis leads a mass at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Vogel

Faithful hold a giant Chilean flag as Pope Francis leads a mass at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Faithful hold a giant Chilean flag as Pope Francis leads a mass at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Vogel
Close
8 / 22
A nun carries a foldable chair while waiting with others at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana

A nun carries a foldable chair while waiting with others at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a massmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
A nun carries a foldable chair while waiting with others at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana
Close
9 / 22
Pope Francis and Chile's president Michelle Bachelet review honour guards at the La Moneda Presidential palace during his visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Pope Francis and Chile's president Michelle Bachelet review honour guards at the La Moneda Presidential palacemore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Pope Francis and Chile's president Michelle Bachelet review honour guards at the La Moneda Presidential palace during his visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
10 / 22
Pope Francis attends next to Chile's President Michelle Bachelet upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis attends next to Chile's President Michelle Bachelet upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Pope Francis attends next to Chile's President Michelle Bachelet upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
11 / 22
Pope Francis waves as he drives past the presidential palace La Moneda in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Pope Francis waves as he drives past the presidential palace La Moneda in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Pope Francis waves as he drives past the presidential palace La Moneda in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
12 / 22
People cheer as Pope Francis drives past in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

People cheer as Pope Francis drives past in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
People cheer as Pope Francis drives past in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Close
13 / 22
Pope Francis puts a crown on the Virgin Mary during a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis puts a crown on the Virgin Mary during a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Amore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Pope Francis puts a crown on the Virgin Mary during a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
14 / 22
Priests attend as Pope Francis arrives to leads a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Priests attend as Pope Francis arrives to leads a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Priests attend as Pope Francis arrives to leads a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
15 / 22
A priest hears the confession of a faithful at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

A priest hears the confession of a faithful at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiagomore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
A priest hears the confession of a faithful at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Close
16 / 22
Nuns take a selfie at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana

Nuns take a selfie at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Nuns take a selfie at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana
Close
17 / 22
Flags of Chile and the Vatican hang from the cockpit of a plane transporting Pope Francis during his arrival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Flags of Chile and the Vatican hang from the cockpit of a plane transporting Pope Francis during his arrival imore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Flags of Chile and the Vatican hang from the cockpit of a plane transporting Pope Francis during his arrival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
18 / 22
People greet Pope Francis as he drives through Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

People greet Pope Francis as he drives through Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
People greet Pope Francis as he drives through Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
19 / 22
A man carries a makeshift cross before the arrival of Pope Francis in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

A man carries a makeshift cross before the arrival of Pope Francis in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
A man carries a makeshift cross before the arrival of Pope Francis in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
20 / 22
Pope Francis waves to people outside the nunciature in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana

Pope Francis waves to people outside the nunciature in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Pope Francis waves to people outside the nunciature in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana
Close
21 / 22
Pope Francis holds a picture depicting a victim of the 1945 atomic bombing in Nagasaki as he speaks to reporters onboard the plane for his trip to Chile and Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis holds a picture depicting a victim of the 1945 atomic bombing in Nagasaki as he speaks to reportemore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
Pope Francis holds a picture depicting a victim of the 1945 atomic bombing in Nagasaki as he speaks to reporters onboard the plane for his trip to Chile and Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
22 / 22
もう一度見る
次を見る
Protesting the pope

Protesting the pope

次のスライドショー

Protesting the pope

Protesting the pope

Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.

4:25am JST
Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.

2018年 01月 16日
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

2018年 01月 16日
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

2018年 01月 15日

その他のスライドショー

Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain without power.

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Protesting the pope

Protesting the pope

Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング