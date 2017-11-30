エディション:
Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh

Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony with the President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid (R) after arriving at the airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh November 30, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 Thursday
Pope Francis looks from inside his car after arriving to Dhaka, Bangladesh November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 Thursday
A woman waves to Pope Francis as he travels to the airport in Yangon, Myanmar November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 Thursday
Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid exchange gifts with Pope Francis at the presidential palace in Dhaka, Bangladesh November 30, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 1日 Friday
Pope Francis plants a tree during his visit to the National Martyrs' memorial of Bangladesh in Savar, Bangladesh, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 Thursday
Pope Francis lays a floral wreath at the National Martyrs' memorial of Bangladesh in Savar, some 30 km from Dhaka, Bangladesh November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Munir Uz Zaman/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 Thursday
Pope Francis blesses as he arrives to celebrate a Mass with youths at St. Mary's Cathedral, in Yangon, Myanmar November 30, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 Thursday
Pope Francis waves from his vehicle as he travels to the airport in Yangon, Myanmar November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 Thursday
Catholic faithful waits for Pope Francis at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 Thursday
Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi applauds next to Pope Francis as they attend a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
A Catholic woman prays at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 11月 29日 Wednesday
A girl embraces Pope Francis as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Pope Francis and Myanmar�s President Htin Kyaw talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Pope Francis receives a bag as a gift as he arrives with Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Members of the honour guard get ready for the arrival of Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Catholic women pray at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Catholic woman who traveled from Kachin state is seen at their camping at Bogyoke Aung San football stadium as they wait for the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Pope Francis rubs his eyes as he arrives with Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Pope Francis meets the Religious Leaders of Myanmar in the Archbishop's House in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Pope Francis waves as his car travels past well-wishers in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
People line the street as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony with Myanmar�s President Htin Kyaw at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
People line the street as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
