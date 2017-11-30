Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony with the President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid (R) after arriving at themore
Pope Francis looks from inside his car after arriving to Dhaka, Bangladesh November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Samore
A woman waves to Pope Francis as he travels to the airport in Yangon, Myanmar November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorgemore
Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid exchange gifts with Pope Francis at the presidential palace in Dhaka, Banglmore
Pope Francis plants a tree during his visit to the National Martyrs' memorial of Bangladesh in Savar, Banglademore
Pope Francis lays a floral wreath at the National Martyrs' memorial of Bangladesh in Savar, some 30 km from Dhmore
Pope Francis blesses as he arrives to celebrate a Mass with youths at St. Mary's Cathedral, in Yangon, Myanmarmore
Pope Francis waves from his vehicle as he travels to the airport in Yangon, Myanmar November 30, 2017. REUTERSmore
Catholic faithful waits for Pope Francis at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar November 30, 2017.more
Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi applauds next to Pope Francis as they attend a meeting with membermore
A Catholic woman prays at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar Novembemore
A girl embraces Pope Francis as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERSmore
Pope Francis and Myanmar�s President Htin Kyaw talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitmore
Pope Francis receives a bag as a gift as he arrives with Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for a meemore
Members of the honour guard get ready for the arrival of Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw,more
Catholic women pray at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 2more
Catholic woman who traveled from Kachin state is seen at their camping at Bogyoke Aung San football stadium asmore
Pope Francis rubs his eyes as he arrives with Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for a meeting with mmore
Pope Francis meets the Religious Leaders of Myanmar in the Archbishop's House in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, more
Pope Francis waves as his car travels past well-wishers in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Simore
People line the street as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERSmore
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony with Myanmar�s President Htin Kyaw at the Presidential Palace in Naypymore
People line the street as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERSmore
次のスライドショー
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.
Most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
その他のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Pictures of the year: Protests
Our top protest photos from the past year.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Bali volcano erupts
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts after spewing huge columns of ash over the past few days.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
North Korea's latest missile test
North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile in a "breakthrough" that puts the U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons whose warheads could withstand re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.