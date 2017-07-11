エディション:
Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Lighthouse keepers Pedro Sousa carries a ladder inside the lighthouse of Berlenga island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
The lighthouse is seen at the Berlenga Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
Lighthouse keeper Luis Silva walks to the cliffs to fish at the Berlenga island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
Lighthouse keepers Pedro Pacheco (L), Pedro Sousa (C) and Luis Silva have dinner at the lighthouse of the Berlenga Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
Lighthouse keeper Luis Silva checks the lantern room of the lighthouse at the Berlenga island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
The Fort of Sao Joao Baptista is seen at the Berlenga island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
Lighthouse keeper Luis Silva guts fishes that he has just caught on one of the cliffs at the Berlenga Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
Lighthouse keeper Luis Silva walks by the cliffs to fish at the Berlenga island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
Lighthouse keepers Pedro Pacheco (L), Pedro Sousa (C) and Luis Silva have dinner at the lighthouse of the Berlenga Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
Lighthouse keeper Pedro Sousa prepares a barbecue at the lighthouse at the Berlenga island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
Seagulls rest on the fence of lighthouse at the Berlenga island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
Lighthouse keepers Pedro Sousa works at the lighthouse of Berlenga island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
Lighthouse keeper Pedro Sousa plays with a dog at the lighthouse at the Berlenga island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
Lighthouse keeper Pedro Sousa prepares to dock at the Berlenga Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
A seagull flies over lighthouse keeper Pedro Sousa as he walks at the Berlenga island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
An interior view shows the stairs at the lighthouse of Berlenga island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
The lighthouse is seen at the Berlenga Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
A dog guards the lighthouse of Berlenga Island near Peniche.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
Lighthouse keeper Luis Silva walks with a branch to protect himself of the seagulls near the lighthouse at the Berlenga island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
Lighthouse keepers Pedro Pacheco (L), Pedro Sousa (C) and Luis Silva travel by a ship from Peniche's port to the Berlenga Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日
