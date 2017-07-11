Portugal's island lighthouse keepers
Lighthouse keepers Pedro Sousa carries a ladder inside the lighthouse of Berlenga island. REUTERS/Rafael Marmore
The lighthouse is seen at the Berlenga Island. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lighthouse keeper Luis Silva walks to the cliffs to fish at the Berlenga island. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lighthouse keepers Pedro Pacheco (L), Pedro Sousa (C) and Luis Silva have dinner at the lighthouse of the Berlmore
Lighthouse keeper Luis Silva checks the lantern room of the lighthouse at the Berlenga island. REUTERS/Rafamore
The Fort of Sao Joao Baptista is seen at the Berlenga island. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lighthouse keeper Luis Silva guts fishes that he has just caught on one of the cliffs at the Berlenga Island. more
Lighthouse keeper Luis Silva walks by the cliffs to fish at the Berlenga island. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lighthouse keepers Pedro Pacheco (L), Pedro Sousa (C) and Luis Silva have dinner at the lighthouse of the Berlmore
Lighthouse keeper Pedro Sousa prepares a barbecue at the lighthouse at the Berlenga island. REUTERS/Rafael Mmore
Seagulls rest on the fence of lighthouse at the Berlenga island. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lighthouse keepers Pedro Sousa works at the lighthouse of Berlenga island. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lighthouse keeper Pedro Sousa plays with a dog at the lighthouse at the Berlenga island. REUTERS/Rafael Marchamore
Lighthouse keeper Pedro Sousa prepares to dock at the Berlenga Island. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A seagull flies over lighthouse keeper Pedro Sousa as he walks at the Berlenga island. REUTERS/Rafael Marchantmore
An interior view shows the stairs at the lighthouse of Berlenga island. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
The lighthouse is seen at the Berlenga Island. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A dog guards the lighthouse of Berlenga Island near Peniche. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lighthouse keeper Luis Silva walks with a branch to protect himself of the seagulls near the lighthouse at themore
Lighthouse keepers Pedro Pacheco (L), Pedro Sousa (C) and Luis Silva travel by a ship from Peniche's port to tmore
