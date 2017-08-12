Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga throw stones at police in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/more
Anti riot policemen attempt to disperse protesters, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in more
An anti riot policeman fires a tear gas canister toward demonstrators, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinmore
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga run away from police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REmore
A woman cries as she stand behind policemen during clashes between supporter of opposition leader Raila Odingamore
A woman walks past a burned shack, in Kibera slum, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan policemen walk during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kibera slum, in Naimore
An injured supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga walks during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERSmore
A policemen gestures during clashes with protesters, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, inmore
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga walk in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga show shells from bullet shot by police in Kibera slum in Nairobi.more
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga walk in front of a burned shack, in Kibera slum, in Nairobi. REUTmore
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga run away from police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REmore
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga stand in front of a burned barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi. Rmore
Protesters stand near burning stalls in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga runs away from police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tmore
A policeman holds a gun during a protest by supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairomore
Anti riot policemen clash with protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga in Mathare, in Nairobi. REmore
A disabled man in a wheelchair passes by a burned barricade and supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga Kmore
People help an injured protester supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomore
An anti riot policeman listens to a woman seeking refuge at a deserted makeshift stall during protests by suppmore
A protester, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, stands near burning tires during clashes with police imore
Anti riot policemen deploy to disperse demonstrators, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, imore
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures as another supporter throws a stone during clashes in Kmore
People help an injured protester, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Tmore
Protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga attempt to make peace with policemen in Mathare, in Nairomore
Anti riot policemen deploy to disperse protesters in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
