エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 08月 13日 00:05 JST

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga throw stones at police in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga throw stones at police in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga throw stones at police in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 27
Anti riot policemen attempt to disperse protesters, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Anti riot policemen attempt to disperse protesters, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Anti riot policemen attempt to disperse protesters, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
2 / 27
An anti riot policeman fires a tear gas canister toward demonstrators, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An anti riot policeman fires a tear gas canister toward demonstrators, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
An anti riot policeman fires a tear gas canister toward demonstrators, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
3 / 27
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga run away from police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga run away from police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga run away from police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 27
A woman cries as she stand behind policemen during clashes between supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga and policemen in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman cries as she stand behind policemen during clashes between supporter of opposition leader Raila Odingamore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A woman cries as she stand behind policemen during clashes between supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga and policemen in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 27
A woman walks past a burned shack, in Kibera slum, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman walks past a burned shack, in Kibera slum, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A woman walks past a burned shack, in Kibera slum, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 27
Kenyan policemen walk during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kibera slum, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kenyan policemen walk during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kibera slum, in Naimore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Kenyan policemen walk during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kibera slum, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 27
An injured supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga walks during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An injured supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga walks during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
An injured supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga walks during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 27
A policemen gestures during clashes with protesters, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A policemen gestures during clashes with protesters, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, inmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A policemen gestures during clashes with protesters, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
9 / 27
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga walk in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga walk in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga walk in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 27
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga show shells from bullet shot by police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga show shells from bullet shot by police in Kibera slum in Nairobi.more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga show shells from bullet shot by police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 27
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga walk in front of a burned shack, in Kibera slum, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga walk in front of a burned shack, in Kibera slum, in Nairobi. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga walk in front of a burned shack, in Kibera slum, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 27
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga run away from police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga run away from police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga run away from police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 27
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga stand in front of a burned barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga stand in front of a burned barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga stand in front of a burned barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 27
Protesters stand near burning stalls in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Protesters stand near burning stalls in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Protesters stand near burning stalls in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
15 / 27
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga runs away from police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga runs away from police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga runs away from police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 27
A policeman holds a gun during a protest by supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A policeman holds a gun during a protest by supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairomore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A policeman holds a gun during a protest by supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
17 / 27
Anti riot policemen clash with protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Anti riot policemen clash with protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga in Mathare, in Nairobi. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Anti riot policemen clash with protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
18 / 27
A disabled man in a wheelchair passes by a burned barricade and supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A disabled man in a wheelchair passes by a burned barricade and supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga Kmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A disabled man in a wheelchair passes by a burned barricade and supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 27
People help an injured protester supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People help an injured protester supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
People help an injured protester supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
20 / 27
An anti riot policeman listens to a woman seeking refuge at a deserted makeshift stall during protests by supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An anti riot policeman listens to a woman seeking refuge at a deserted makeshift stall during protests by suppmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
An anti riot policeman listens to a woman seeking refuge at a deserted makeshift stall during protests by supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
21 / 27
A protester, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, stands near burning tires during clashes with police in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

A protester, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, stands near burning tires during clashes with police imore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A protester, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, stands near burning tires during clashes with police in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi
Close
22 / 27
Anti riot policemen deploy to disperse demonstrators, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Anti riot policemen deploy to disperse demonstrators, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, imore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Anti riot policemen deploy to disperse demonstrators, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
23 / 27
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures as another supporter throws a stone during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures as another supporter throws a stone during clashes in Kmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures as another supporter throws a stone during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
24 / 27
People help an injured protester, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People help an injured protester, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
People help an injured protester, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
25 / 27
Protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga attempt to make peace with policemen in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga attempt to make peace with policemen in Mathare, in Nairomore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga attempt to make peace with policemen in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
26 / 27
Anti riot policemen deploy to disperse protesters in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Anti riot policemen deploy to disperse protesters in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Anti riot policemen deploy to disperse protesters in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
27 / 27
もう一度見る
次を見る
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

次のスライドショー

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following...

2017年 08月 12日
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

2017年 08月 12日
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

2017年 08月 12日
White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

2017年 08月 12日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング