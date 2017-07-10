Pow wow gathering in New Mexico
Seven-year-old Kelly Dee, who is Navajo Hopi, competes in junior girls' fancy shawl category on the second daymore
Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. According to the organimore
Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the firstmore
Narciso Toledo, from Jemez, carries the Eagle Staff in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers smore
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers explain: "The dance competition formore
Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Monty Walters, a Navajo Northern traditional competitor, waits for the Grand Entry on the opening night. Men'smore
Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. Northern traditional dancers are men that wear fullmore
Seven-year-old Kerri Martin, who is a Navajo junior girls' fancy competitor, dances on the second day. Women'smore
Thirteen-year-old Nizhoni Stencil, who is Navajo, and twelve-year-old Tasia Pecos, who is Jemez, prepare for tmore
Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, gets his hair braided by his cousin Justina Bruns in preparation. REUTERS/more
Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, prepares. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sierra Pete, a Navajo women's fancy shawl competitor, sews the final fringes on her shawl in the back of her cmore
Nine-year-old Darrian Archuleta (R), a Pueblo-Southern Ute junior boys' traditional dancer, prepares. REUTERS/more
Kaidon Draper, a Navajo teen boys' fancy competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTEmore
A dancer's regalia is hung on a fence before the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Teen boys' fancy competitors stand before the judges after dancing on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Linda Sewell, a Lakota women's golden age competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTmore
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Competitors take part in an inter-tribal dance. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A competitor waits for food. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Evelyn Martinez, a Taos Pueblo women's jingle competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. more
