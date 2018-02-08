エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 9日 01:55 JST

Preparing for Pyeongchang

Martti Nomme of Estonia competes in men's ski jumping normal hill individual trial, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Martti Nomme of Estonia competes in men's ski jumping normal hill individual trial, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Martti Nomme of Estonia competes in men's ski jumping normal hill individual trial, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
1 / 20
Sho Endo of Japan crashes during freestyle skiing training, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sho Endo of Japan crashes during freestyle skiing training, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Sho Endo of Japan crashes during freestyle skiing training, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
2 / 20
Reid Watts of Canada trains luge, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reid Watts of Canada trains luge, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Reid Watts of Canada trains luge, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 20
Figure skater Aljona Savchenko of Germany trains, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Figure skater Aljona Savchenko of Germany trains, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Figure skater Aljona Savchenko of Germany trains, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 20
Broderick Thompson of Canada trains in alpine skiing, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Broderick Thompson of Canada trains in alpine skiing, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Broderick Thompson of Canada trains in alpine skiing, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
5 / 20
Team Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Haley Irwin in ice hockey training, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Team Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Haley Irwin in ice hockey training, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cemore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Team Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Haley Irwin in ice hockey training, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
6 / 20
Figure skaters Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Figure skaters Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Figure skaters Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 20
Children look on PyeongChang Olympics mascot Soohorang, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Children look on PyeongChang Olympics mascot Soohorang, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Children look on PyeongChang Olympics mascot Soohorang, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 20
Andreas Wellinger of Germany competes in men's ski jumping normal hill individual qualifications, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Andreas Wellinger of Germany competes in men's ski jumping normal hill individual qualifications, February 8, more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Andreas Wellinger of Germany competes in men's ski jumping normal hill individual qualifications, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 20
An athlete trains in the biathlon, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

An athlete trains in the biathlon, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
An athlete trains in the biathlon, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 20
The ski jump venue is reflected in the goggles of a South Korean forerunner, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The ski jump venue is reflected in the goggles of a South Korean forerunner, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfamore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
The ski jump venue is reflected in the goggles of a South Korean forerunner, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 20
Tilen Sirse of Slovenia trains in men's luge, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tilen Sirse of Slovenia trains in men's luge, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Tilen Sirse of Slovenia trains in men's luge, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 20
Roman Rees of Germany trains in men's biathlon, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Roman Rees of Germany trains in men's biathlon, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Roman Rees of Germany trains in men's biathlon, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 20
The Canadian women's team trains, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The Canadian women's team trains, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
The Canadian women's team trains, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 20
Michael Hayboeck of Austria competes in men's normal hill ski jumping individual qualifications, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Michael Hayboeck of Austria competes in men's normal hill ski jumping individual qualifications, February 8, 2more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Michael Hayboeck of Austria competes in men's normal hill ski jumping individual qualifications, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
15 / 20
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury trains in freestyle skiing, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury trains in freestyle skiing, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury trains in freestyle skiing, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
16 / 20
Daniel Andre Tande of Norway waits to do a training ski jump, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Daniel Andre Tande of Norway waits to do a training ski jump, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Daniel Andre Tande of Norway waits to do a training ski jump, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 20
Magdalena Gwizdon of Poland trains in biathlon, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Magdalena Gwizdon of Poland trains in biathlon, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Magdalena Gwizdon of Poland trains in biathlon, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
18 / 20
Figure skaters Matteo Guarise and Nicole Della Monica of Italy train, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Figure skaters Matteo Guarise and Nicole Della Monica of Italy train, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Figure skaters Matteo Guarise and Nicole Della Monica of Italy train, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 20
Matt Hamilton of the U.S. plays in mixed doubles round robin curling against Russia, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Matt Hamilton of the U.S. plays in mixed doubles round robin curling against Russia, February 8, 2018. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Matt Hamilton of the U.S. plays in mixed doubles round robin curling against Russia, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village

Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village

次のスライドショー

Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village

Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village

Almost 3,000 competing athletes will call the Olympic village home during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 02月 8日
Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence...

2018年 02月 7日
Pitch invaders

Pitch invaders

When fans run onto the sports field.

2018年 02月 6日
Best of Super Bowl LII

Best of Super Bowl LII

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 to capture their maiden Super Bowl title.

2018年 02月 5日

その他のスライドショー

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Who's at the Olympics opening ceremony

Who's at the Olympics opening ceremony

Notable guests at the Pyeongchang Olympic opening ceremony.

Opening Ceremony flag bearers

Opening Ceremony flag bearers

Athletes march behind their flags as the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics begin.

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade

Hundreds of thousands pack the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate the Eagles' maiden Super Bowl victory.

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング