写真 | 2017年 10月 31日 07:35 JST

Pride in Taipei

A participant is wrapped in a LGBT flag as he takes part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Children play on a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Participants react as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
A participant wearing wedding dress takes part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
A participant waves a rainbow flag in front of President's office building during a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Participants perform as they take part in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
London Comic Con

London Comic Con

次のスライドショー

London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.

2017年 10月 28日
Funeral for a king

Funeral for a king

Thailand marks the start of a lavish, five-day funeral for King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

2017年 10月 26日
Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

2017年 10月 26日
Parade of the skeletons

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

2017年 10月 24日

その他のスライドショー

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Best of the World Series

Best of the World Series

Highlights as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Halloween at the White House

Halloween at the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats at the White House.

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 98 percent of the vote in a repeat presidential election in Kenya, although only 39 percent of voters turned out due to an opposition boycott.

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia declares independence

Spain's direct rule over Catalonia took hold on Monday after the prime minister sacked its secessionist government for declaring independence.

次のページ

