エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 26日 22:45 JST

Pride worldwide

Revellers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Revellers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Revellers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
1 / 20
Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, whimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
2 / 20
Participants carry a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Participants carry a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Participants carry a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
3 / 20
Participants pose for a photograph as they take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Participants pose for a photograph as they take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Participants pose for a photograph as they take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 20
LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
5 / 20
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 20
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
7 / 20
Participants take part in a "die in" during the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants take part in a "die in" during the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Almore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Participants take part in a "die in" during the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 20
A participant poses for a photograph while taking part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A participant poses for a photograph while taking part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
A participant poses for a photograph while taking part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 20
Participants take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Participants take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Participants take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 20
Participants get ready as they attend a gay pride parade in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Participants get ready as they attend a gay pride parade in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Participants get ready as they attend a gay pride parade in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
11 / 20
A person dressed up as President Donald Trump in the Grim Reaper outfit participates in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A person dressed up as President Donald Trump in the Grim Reaper outfit participates in the LGBT Pride March imore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
A person dressed up as President Donald Trump in the Grim Reaper outfit participates in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 20
French policemen patrol as increased security measures are enforced during the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French policemen patrol as increased security measures are enforced during the annual Gay Pride parade in Parimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
French policemen patrol as increased security measures are enforced during the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 20
Riot police disperse people as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Riot police disperse people as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by themore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Riot police disperse people as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
14 / 20
People throw confetti into the crowd during the LGBT Pride Parade in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

People throw confetti into the crowd during the LGBT Pride Parade in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
People throw confetti into the crowd during the LGBT Pride Parade in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
15 / 20
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
16 / 20
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
17 / 20
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 20
A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 20
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Eid in Brooklyn

Eid in Brooklyn

次のスライドショー

Eid in Brooklyn

Eid in Brooklyn

The Yemeni-American Muslim Udayni family celebrate the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday in Brooklyn, New York.

2017年 06月 26日
Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

2017年 06月 24日
Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

2017年 06月 23日
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed...

2017年 06月 23日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング